Labertha Darensbourg McCormick’s “Hurry! Hurry, My Children”: A Poetic Call to Reflection, Healing, and Transformation

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Labertha Darensbourg McCormick, an award-winning poet and performer, presents her work, “Hurry! Hurry, My Children”. This evocative collection of poetry offers readers a blend of wisdom, humor, and heartfelt urgency, inviting them to reflect on life’s complexities while finding solace and hope.About the BookIn “Hurry! Hurry, My Children”, McCormick guides readers through life’s challenges with her unique voice, rich in folk vernacular and profound insight. Through her poems, she provides advice on navigating life’s predicaments in ways that balance the harmonious with the serious. Each piece is a beacon of hope, encouraging readers to find light amid life’s dilemmas and circumstances.While not every poem directly relates to the book’s title, McCormick imbues each one with a sense of urgency and purpose, inspiring readers to reflect deeply on their own journey. The titular poem, "Hurry, Hurry, My Children," serves as a poignant call to prepare for the "Great Transformation," underscoring the book’s spiritual undertone. True to her creative style, McCormick intertwines moments of humor with serious reflections, embodying the biblical wisdom of “Blessed be the merry heart.” Her writing is a heartfelt blend of enlightenment, preparation, and healing.About the AuthorLabertha Darensbourg McCormick is a dramatic performing poet and writer whose work celebrates the folk vernacular of her people. A native of New Orleans, LA, she has been recognized for her exceptional talents, earning the Golden Crawfish Award for her role in the documentary Four Big Easy Pieces: Women of New Orleans.McCormick’s creative journey includes roles as a poet, writer, former art instructor, and graduate of Xavier University with a BA in Fine Arts. Her work reflects her deep connection to her heritage, her faith, and her mission to inspire others.The inspiration for writing this book stems from her children’s life circumstances and their journeys. Beyond that, she felt a deep desire to connect universally with others, offering solace and guidance through the shared experiences of life’s many challenges. This book is her way of reaching out to touch hearts, brings hope, and fosters understanding across diverse situations.To explore the captivating world of Labertha Darensbourg McCormick and discover more about her heartfelt works, poetic journey, and inspiring insights, visit her enchanting website at https://advicebymamalulu.com . Let her words guide you to a place of wisdom, healing, and connection.Labertha Darensbourg McCormick has shared her powerful poetic voice and storytelling at various events and venues, including:• Spoken Word Event in Columbus, OH• Community Book Store Readings• Church Performances and Plays• Coffee House Presentations in Dallas, TX• New Orleans Jazz Festival• Featured in the Women of New Orleans film documentary• Appearances at the Ashé Cultural Arts Center• Participation in the Inroads Internship for Minorities in MissouriHer captivating performances and creative contributions have resonated with audiences across a wide range of settings, showcasing her talent and dedication to inspiring others.Recently, she appeared in a Prime Seven Media spotlight interview with esteemed host Logan Crawford, where she delves into discussing about her book and her words offer solace for the soul while sparking joy through moments of lightheartedness. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JO-btf7T68 Step into the world of “Hurry! Hurry, My Children”, where humor meets wisdom, and every word carries a call to healing and transformation. Labertha Darensbourg McCormick’s poetry is an invitation to prepare for life’s greatest challenges—and its greatest rewards. This book is available for purchase on major online book retailers such as Amazon or you may click through this link : https://www.amazon.com/Hurry-My-Children-Mama-LuLu-ebook/dp/B0DXQDPKGQ/ref

Hurry! Hurry My Children By Labertha Darensbourg McCormick

