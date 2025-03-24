Recovery First Treatment Center’s New Executive Director Pledges to Expand Access, Strengthen Addiction Treatment Services

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the overdose crisis continues to affect communities across South Florida, Recovery First Treatment Center has appointed Mercy Estevez, MSW, LCSW, as its new executive director. With over 15 years of experience in healthcare leadership, Estevez is committed to expanding access to life-saving addiction treatment and enhancing the quality of care for individuals struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.

“I am honored to lead an organization that has been a beacon of hope for so many individuals and families,” Estevez said. “Addiction impacts entire communities, and it’s critical that those in need have access to compassionate, high-quality care.”

A Proven Leader in Addiction Treatment

Before joining Recovery First, Estevez held pivotal executive roles at leading healthcare institutions. She has served as the CEO for Universal Health Services (UHS) across Memphis, Dallas, and North Carolina and held prominent leadership positions within the Oglethorpe Hospital System in Florida. She is a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), holds a Master of Social Work (MSW) from Florida International University, and is recognized as a qualified supervisor in Florida. Throughout her career she has focused on improving patient outcomes, expanding treatment options, and optimizing service delivery.

“Recovery First has a strong foundation, and I am excited to build on its legacy. The team’s unwavering dedication—many serving for years—truly inspires me. I’ve seen firsthand their dedication to ensure our patients have the best chance at long-term recovery. I look forward to working alongside them to elevate our impact and serve even more in our community and beyond.”

Expanding Access to Life-Saving Treatment

Recovery First has treated more than 11,000 patients struggling with addiction and co-occurring disorders over the years. The facility offers a full continuum of care including medical detox, residential rehab, and outpatient treatment, as well as specialized programming for Veterans, healthcare professionals, and those wishing to detox from methadone.

Under Estevez’s leadership, the center will also focus on expanding community outreach efforts and strengthening partnerships with local healthcare providers and advocacy organizations. By forging these connections, she hopes to reach more individuals struggling with substance use disorders before their situation becomes critical.

“Our mission is simple yet profound,” she said. “We restore hope and empower individuals and families impacted by addiction. United by compassion and a commitment to inclusive care, we provide a foundation for lasting recovery.”

About Recovery First Treatment Center

Recovery First Treatment Center, located in Hollywood, FL, serves the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area and individuals nationwide with evidence-based addiction treatment. We provide a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized programs, including tailored support for Veterans and healthcare professionals, offer a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. Recovery First Treatment Center is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at recoveryfirst.org .

Contact:

Amanda Lautieri

Brand & Communications Manager

ALautieri@ContactAAC.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af4ed6ea-2167-4061-9274-dd437f9a5797 .

Mercy Estevez, MSW, LCSW Mercy Estevez is the new Executive Director at Recovery First Treatment Center.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.