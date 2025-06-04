Cory Getz of UHQ Construction Shares Siding Expertise When Replacement Becomes Critical in HelloNation Magazine

GREENWOOD, Ind., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can homeowners tell when it's time to replace their siding before damage becomes costly? Cory Getz of UHQ Construction in Greenwood, Indiana, addresses this question in HelloNation Magazine , offering expert guidance on identifying key warning signs that siding is no longer doing its job.

Siding is a critical part of any home's defense against weather, pests, and moisture, but it’s often overlooked in routine exterior home maintenance. According to Getz, visible issues such as cracked siding, warping, or fading can indicate compromised protection. Prolonged exposure to sun, snow, rain, and shifting temperatures gradually weakens siding materials, putting the home's structural integrity at risk.

Rising energy bills are another red flag. Siding works with insulation to regulate interior temperatures, and when it fails, HVAC systems must work harder—driving up utility costs. Getz also notes that moisture problems, such as peeling interior paint, mold growth, or water stains on walls, can stem from deteriorating siding that no longer forms a proper seal. In some cases, siding repair may suffice, but widespread damage typically requires full siding replacement to restore performance and prevent structural decay.

Beyond functionality, siding also plays a major role in curb appeal. If the exterior appears outdated or faded, modern siding options offer a wide range of styles and improved durability that can revitalize a home’s appearance while enhancing overall value.

Homeowners who monitor these warning signs and act early can prevent more serious damage and extend the life of their property. To learn more, read the full article, When Is It Time to Replace Your Siding? , in HelloNation Magazine.

