Liazo Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Marketing & Innovation

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The marketing landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation post-2020, with both B2B and B2C businesses increasingly shifting towards digital marketing over traditional methods. Liazo Marketing Agency , based in Eastern India, offers integrated 360 marketing solutions across all platforms: digital, electronic, and traditional print media. The company employs ten powerful B2B tools designed to elevate your brand identity and drive business expansion.Celebrating 20 years in 2024-25, Liazo has been empowering businesses through brand positioning and innovative advertising solutions. With over 24 years of experience, Mrs Chaitali Chakraborty founded Liazo on 17 May 2004. Chaitali reflects on creating an impact and speaks to her clients, “From a vision to a thriving marketing powerhouse, our 20-year journey has been driven by creativity, commitment, and client success. At Liazo, we don’t just market brands—we shape their legacy.” She emphasized the company's pride in implementing the 'Make in India' initiative to contribute to a stronger business ecosystem.Liazo quickly rose to become a leading marketing and digital agency in Eastern India, extending its reach both domestically and internationally. The company has collaborated with clients from the Netherlands, UK, France, Nepal and Bangladesh. The creative company works in various sectors like FMCG, education, healthcare, fashion, and beauty. The digital marketing and advertising company has worked with big shots like BREL Home, Rahee, Kamdhenu Steel, Samriddhi Life Sciences, Medimix Ayurvedic, and IFFCO.To commemorate Liazo's success as a market leader for more than 20 years, prominent figures from all over poured in their wishes. Rajiv Ghosh from Dainik Bhaskar expressed his gratitude towards Chaitali, acknowledging her veteran status and its positive impact on revenue. Raja Sengupta from Amar Ujala wished Liazo for completing 20 years, stating, “It's commendable that for 20 years you have been working full-fledgedly, and all the best for your future endeavors.” Joyshree Mukherjee from Times Group stated the ‘Khasiyat’ of Liazo, noting, “20 years of Liazo is a fantastic thing to watch. I have actually grown seeing their work. They offer excellent solutions and deliverables, which are truly noteworthy.”Subir Dey, Annapurna Group, praised the successful partnership, saying, “We are proud to be associated with Liazo. Looking forward to more collaborations.” Sudipto Dasgupta, RADIOCITY, stated, “We have been working with Liazo for 10-12 odd years, and she has been very supportive to the entire industry in terms of creativity and planning.” He thanked Chaitali for her unwavering support to the industry and wished her good luck in her future endeavors.Reinoud Arts, Director, BREL HOME, says, “Congratulations Liazo, on the 20th anniversary. I wish you all the best for the future.” Apart from the wish, he also expressed interest in working with Liazo in the future. The team at Liazo works towards building a strong bond through building relationships and trust while generating higher ROI. It considers generating organic leads, meeting targets, enhancing brand awareness, and creating high conversions.Being a digital marketing agency means taking a step ahead in creative strategy and communication. Starting from scratch, the company focuses on market research, then moves on to creative planning, brand positioning, and strategic planning. Liazo also takes a keen interest in creative content that promotes brand identity, campaigns, and digital engagement. Nothing is as significant as digital marketing and the company has invested in different services like impressions, Google Ads, OTTs (JioHotstar and Zee5, etc.), SMM, and ecommerce platforms to bolster brand identity. The company also offers services like web services, corporate films, and TVC.ConclusionFor two decades, Liazo has been at the forefront of marketing innovation, leveraging cutting-edge digital, traditional, and experiential strategies. Businesses seeking impactful marketing strategies can partner with Liazo to drive brand growth and maximize ROI. As the marketing landscape evolves, Liazo remains committed to staying ahead of the curve—integrating future-ready solutions like augmented reality (AR) and AI-driven insights.

