Perkins Griddle & Go Coming Soon To New Jersey with Flagship Café

Mother-son franchisee duo bringing new Perkins fast casual concept to Fort Monmouth

OCEANPORT, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Dalton and Anthony Degrande, a mother-son duo who bring years of business expertise and a love of Perkins American Food Co. TM that spans over decades, are making a historic move as they bring the company’s newest fast casual concept to the United States. This fall, Dalton and Degrande are opening the New Jersey flagship Perkins Griddle & Go at Riverwalk Center, located at 700 Oceanport Ave., Unit 714 in Oceanport, N.J. The contemporary café is opening on the brand new Netflix Studios campus that sits on nearly 300 acres.“As a lifelong resident of this community, I am so excited to see what Netflix brings and to be part of the revitalization of our beloved Fort Monmouth with the new Perkins Griddle & Go concept,” said Lisa Dalton, franchise owner of the New Jersey Perkins Griddle & Go. “ We look forward to bringing the comfort food that everybody knows and loves from Perkins but in a quick service model.”Designed for today’s fast-paced consumers, Perkins Griddle & Go presents a modern interpretation of American hospitality that represents tradition while embracing the future. The concept features a streamlined design and an elevated café experience within a compact footprint, prioritizing convenience. The restaurant incorporates modern digital menus and self-order kiosks, catering to busy customers seeking a quick meal. For those with more time, a cozy café-style dining experience awaits.“We are thrilled to be part of this innovative concept for Perkins and be in the forefront of this major evolution for the brand,” said Anthony Degrande, franchise owner of the New Jersey Perkins Griddle & Go. “We can’t wait to welcome guests to this state-of-the-art experience and grow the concept in our home state.”The Riverwalk Center location marks the first of 10 Perkins Griddle & Go locations Lisa Dalton and Anthony Degrande signed to open in New Jersey. Their deal is the largest franchise agreement to date for the fast casual Perkins concept. The brand opened its flagship café in Canada late 2024, and there are at least 20 other locations signed for development."Our expansion in New Jersey marks an important chapter for Perkins Griddle & Go. We are delighted to have partners such as Lisa and Anthony lead the charge in our growth, starting with a community they know so well,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer of Ascent Hospitality Management. “We look forward to introducing new guests to the evolving Perkins brand and bringing our rich heritage, innovative offerings, and commitment to excellence to more guests across the state."Franchisees have already shown strong interest in Perkins Griddle & Go, as exemplified by the Lisa Dalton and Anthony Degrande, and are eager to bring this modern take on Perkins to new and existing markets. For more information about Perkins Griddle & Go and franchise opportunities, please visit https://perkinsfranchising.com About Perkins Griddle & GoPerkins American Food Company, formerly known as Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, has been a beloved heritage brand since its founding in 1958. With a strong commitment to value, quality, and exceptional service, Perkins serves up a delightful array of American classics that cater to today’s tastes. At Perkins American Food Company, we know life moves quickly, and finding time for a satisfying meal can be tough. That’s why we created Perkins Griddle & Go—a fast-casual dining experience designed to serve guests delicious, high-quality meals at unbeatable prices, all while fitting seamlessly into your busy lifestyle.At Perkins Griddle & Go, guests can enjoy all their Perkins favorites—from Griddle Greats and signature pies to iconic Mammoth Muffins—along with exciting new additions like breakfast sandwiches and avocado toast. We also believe in indulgence, offering a variety of famous bakery treats to brighten your day.For more information about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit www.perkinsrestaurants.com/franchise

