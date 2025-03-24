The Premier Private Commercial Lender

"VIS Capital Venture Expands Lending Capacity to $1 Billion in 2025, Solidifying Its Position as the Premier Private Lender for Commercial Investors"

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIS Capital Venture, a premier private lender, is set to expand its lending capacity significantly in 2025, backed by Family Office Capital with a commitment to deploy $1 billion in funding. Under the visionary leadership of Gerald Smith, the firm has emerged as the go-to lender for sophisticated commercial investors, offering tailored financing solutions across all asset classes throughout the United States.Since its inception, VIS Capital Venture has established itself as a trusted name in private lending, providing fast, flexible, and strategic financing solutions to real estate developers, investors, and business owners. The firm’s ability to execute complex transactions with speed and certainty has solidified its reputation as a leading non-bank lender in the commercial real estate market.“Our mission has always been to provide certainty of execution for our clients, ensuring they have the capital needed to seize opportunities and scale their portfolios,” said Gerald Smith, Founder and CEO of VIS Capital Venture. “With the backing of Family Office Capital, we are now positioned to deploy $1 billion in 2025, further strengthening our role as a key player in the private lending space.”The firm specializes in bridge loans, ground-up construction financing, fix-and-flip investments, and long-term debt solutions, catering to high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors, and seasoned developers. VIS Capital Venture’s ability to structure creative financing solutions has made it the preferred lending partner for investors navigating an evolving market landscape.With this increased lending capacity, VIS Capital Venture aims to support larger transactions and fuel commercial real estate growth across all major asset classes, including multifamily, industrial, hospitality, office, and mixed-use developments. The firm’s strategic approach and commitment to fast closings and borrower-centric solutions have been key factors in its continued expansion.As 2025 approaches, VIS Capital Venture remains dedicated to shaping the future of private lending by providing capital solutions that empower investors to execute their most ambitious projects. With a strong leadership team and access to significant capital resources, the firm is well-positioned to redefine private lending at scale.For more information about VIS Capital Venture and its financing programs, visit www.viscapitalventure.com or contact info@viscapitalventure.com.About VIS Capital VentureFounded by Gerald Smith, VIS Capital Venture is a premier private lending firm providing customized financing solutions for commercial real estate investors and developers nationwide. Backed by Family Office Capital, the firm specializes in bridge loans, construction financing, and strategic debt solutions, offering certainty, speed, and flexibility in today’s dynamic market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.