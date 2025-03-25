RIG M2 STREAMSTAR: FIRST USB MICROPHONE GEARED FOR GAMING WITH APTX HD BLUETOOTH FOR WIRELESS HEADPHONE MONITORING

STUDIO-QUALITY VOICE CAPTURE WITH 16MM CONDENSER AND 24-BIT RESOLUTION DAC

Our first mic with integrated Bluetooth monitoring was crafted for creators looking for ways to innovate with their creative process.” — Jack Reynolds, Brand Director for RIG

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NACON, a leader in premium gaming and content creation accessories and parent of the RIG audio brand, is excited to introduce the RIG M2 PRO HD STREAMSTAR microphone.Designed from the ground up for modern creators, the M2 STREAMSTAR is the world’s first wired USB microphone to include a Bluetooth audio gateway, allowing streamers to pair wireless earbuds directly to the mic for real-time monitoring without lag.RIG M2 STREAMSTAR combines precision audio capture with unmatched creative freedom thanks to its Bluetooth 5.4 and aptX HD integration. Creators can connect wireless earbuds or headphones to the microphone, instantly adding the latest in Bluetooth audio to an existing PC or MAC. Studio-quality 24-bit depth and 192kHz sampling rate provides more detailed sound, reproducing voices with enhanced accuracy and clarity.“M2 STREAMSTAR represents our core goal of developing audio gear that enhances the user experience”, said Jack Reynolds, Brand Director for RIG. “We set out to create a USB microphone that delivers studio-quality audio while also transforming the way creators produce content. Our first mic with integrated Bluetooth monitoring was crafted for creators looking for ways to innovate with their creative process.”The RIG M2 STREAMSTAR is available to pre-order now via Amazon for a suggested retail price of $129.99 For more information, please visit our website or connect with us on social media: @RIGGaming.REAL-TIME WIRELESS MONITORINGM2 STREAMSTAR is the world’s first wired USB microphone with real-time wireless PC audio playback via a Bluetooth low latency audio gateway. This allows users to hear their recording or PC audio using wireless earbuds or headphones without lag. M2 STREAMSTAR’s Bluetooth 5.4 integration with aptX HD instantly upgrades compatible devices to a low-latency connection.For those who prefer a wired connection, the microphone also includes a 3.5mm audio jack for traditional headphone monitoring.SPEC’D FOR STUDIOWith 24-bit depth and sampling rates of up to 192kHz, M2 STREAMSTAR captures every nuance of your voice with enhanced accuracy. Whether you’re recording a podcast or livestreaming, high-definition studio-quality audio allows your audience to hear you exactly as intended, free from distortion.CRAFTED FOR CREATORSThe RIG M2 STREAMSTAR features a 16mm precision electret condenser with cardioid polar pattern, specifically designed for optimal voice pickup. With a frequency range of 20 Hz – 20 kHz, this microphone ensures crystal-clear audio capture, making it ideal for any style of content.GEARED FOR GAMINGAdjust mic gain, mute, and audio volume directly from the microphone itself, eliminating the need to access PC control settings or capture software mid-session. Easy to reach controls ensure your focus is never taken away from the game.PLUG & PLAY SETUPRIG M2 STREAMSTAR is designed for simplicity. With its USB-C to USB-A connection, this microphone offers easy plug-and-play setup, allowing creators to instantly record studio-quality audio.DISCRETE DESIGNBoasting a sleek and premium design, RIG M2 STREAMSTAR fits seamlessly into any content creator’s setup. Lightweight and portable, it’s perfect for both home studios and on-the-go content creation. The microphone comes with a desktop stand and is compatible with most boom arms thanks to its 5/8” thread connection.RIG M2 STREAMSTAR Features:• World’s first USB microphone with Bluetooth low latency audio gateway• Real-time wireless voice and audio playback via Bluetooth, traditional wired monitoring via 3.5mm audio jack• 24-bit resolution with 48/96/192kHz sampling rates• 16mm precision electret condenser with cardioid polar pattern• 20 Hz – 20 kHz frequency range• Integrated support for wireless Bluetooth 5.4• QualcommaptX HD low latency audio CODEC compatible• On-mic gain, mute, and volume controls• Plug & play setup with USB-C to USB-A cable included• Discrete and portable design with included desktop standAbout RIGRIG is a premium gaming accessory brand and the leader in tournament audio for professional gaming. RIG introduced the first stadium-class esports headset in 2012 and is trusted by sound stage professionals, team coaches and pro players during league and live events worldwide. The brand’s mission is to develop next generation gear for competitive gamers, esports players and streamers. In 2020, RIG was acquired by NACON, a leading video game developer and designer of premium gaming accessories, including the Compact and Revolution series of controllers for console and PC.About NACONNACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 10 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. www.nacongaming.com

