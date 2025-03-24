Global CD-19 Antibody Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

CD-19 Antibody Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The CD-19 antibody market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.70 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.” — The Business Research Company

March 24, 2025

In recent years, the CD-19 antibody market size has grown strongly. It grew from $1.75 billion in 2024 to $1.91 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of B-cell malignancies, the rise of immunotherapy, the increase in oncology research funding, the emergence of CAR-T cell therapies, the rise in healthcare awareness, and the expansion of personalized medicine.

Is the CD-19 Antibody Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Forecast projections confirm that the CD-19 antibody market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It is predicted to grow to $2.70 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing demand for targeted cancer therapies, increasing adoption of smart cell therapies, rising prevalence of hematologic malignancies, expansion of healthcare access in emerging markets, and the development of next-generation immunotherapies and improvements in biomanufacturing technologies. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in antibody-drug conjugates, development of bispecific antibodies, integration of AI in antibody design, improvements in cell-cell therapy platforms, adoption of single-use bioreactors, the emergence of nanobody-based therapeutics, and automation in biologics manufacturing.

What Drives The CD-19 Antibody Market Growth?

Driving the growth of the CD-19 antibody market is the rising prevalence of B-cell malignancies. B-cell malignancies refer to a group of cancers originating from abnormal B lymphocytes, which include conditions such as B-cell lymphomas and leukemias. These affect the immune system and can lead to uncontrolled cell growth. The rising prevalence of these malignancies is attributed to the aging population, genetic factors, environmental exposures, lifestyle choices, improved detection, and changes in the immune system. CD19 antibody assists in B-cell malignancy treatment by specifically targeting the CD19 protein on the surface of malignant B cells. This strategy destroys the malignant cells while sparing the healthy ones, enhancing the body's immune response. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society in January 2024, around 80,620 people in the USA were estimated to have been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In addition, an estimated 20,240 people, comprising 44,590 males and 36,030 females, were expected to die due to non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Who Are The Key Players In The CD-19 Antibody Market?

Major companies operating in the CD-19 antibody market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Amgen Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Abcam Plc, Kite Pharma Inc., BioLegend Inc., Xencor Inc., Juno Therapeutics Inc., BD Biosciences, Zenas BioPharma Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Novus Biologicals LLC, Tonbo Biosciences Inc., and Bio X Cell Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The CD-19 Antibody Market?

Innovative endeavours are the crux of key companies' activities in the CD-19 antibody market. They focus on developing technological advancements, such as genetically modified autologous T-cell immunotherapy, to enhance the efficacy of cancer treatments. For example, in November 2024, Autolus Therapeutics plc, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, announced the U.S. FDA approval for AUCATZYL obecabtagene autoleucel to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia ALL.

How Is The CD-19 Antibody Market Segmented?

By Disease Type: B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Other Disease Types;

By Type: Polyclonal, Monoclonal;

By Route Of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous;

By Application: Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Flow Cytometry, Immunohistochemistry Frozen, Immunohistochemistry Paraffin, Other Applications.

Furthermore, the segments are broken down into the following subsegments:

By B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma: Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma DLBCL, Follicular Lymphoma, Mantle Cell Lymphoma;

By Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Relapsed Or Refractory CLL, Treatment-Naïve CLL;

By Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: B-Cell Precursor ALL, Philadelphia Chromosome-Positive ALL;

By Other Disease Types: Hairy Cell Leukemia, Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia, Marginal Zone Lymphoma.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of CD-19 Antibody Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the CD-19 antibody market. The report delves deeper into different regions around the world, such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

