MGA Entertainment Hops into Spring with a Sweet New Lineup of Seasonal Toys in Time for Spring and Easter Gifting

Spring and Easter Gifting Yummiland x PEEPS® Lip Gloss Dolls, L.O.L. Surprise!™ Pastel Party™ Tots, and More Make the Perfect Easter Basket Stuffers and “Egg-cellent” Easter Egg Hunt Alternatives

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA) – one of the largest privately-held toy and entertainment companies in the world – is offering Spring-themed toys and collectibles that are perfect for Easter gifting. Whether it’s pastel-colored dolls, make-your-own lip gloss in partnership with the PEEPS® Brand, miniature die-cast cars, or DIY collectibles, MGA’s latest Spring lineup is the perfect blend of sweetness and adventure, with DIY, surprise, and collectability at its core.

“Spring is a time of renewal and, at MGA we’re all about delivering constant innovation and refreshing new lines to keep consumers engaged and delighted with hands-on fun and creativity,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer at MGA Entertainment. “We are excited to partner with the PEEPS® Brand for the latest Yummiland line of marshmallow-scented lip gloss kits and candy-inspired outfits, perfect for Easter baskets. Our second line from MGA’s Miniverse of Make It Mini Spring themed products make wonderful swaps for Easter egg hunts, with surprise and DIY components for those who find them! Plus, many more to gift and play with during the Spring season and beyond.”

Spring collections in 2025 make for excellent Easter basket gifts, Easter egg alternatives or Spring-related activities.

For Spring-themed toys, MGA offers:

Yummiland x PEEPS® Lip Gloss Doll: An Easter basket essential with DIY at its core, Yummiland has partnered with the PEEPS® Brand, the beloved Marshmallow brand, to create a delightful range of lip gloss dolls that are as sweet as they are collectible. The two dolls – Maddie Mallows and Goldie Mallows – bring a touch of Spring sweetness with their adorable PEEPS®-inspired outfits and delightful marshmallow-scented lip gloss kits. Each doll comes packaged with a unique DIY lip gloss base, scent, and color, adding the perfect pop of joy to any Easter basket!

Each capsule bursts with mini-Springtime surprises – from Deviled Eggs to the ultra-rare Potted Daffodils. Sprout some fun with each unboxing and see which mini replica you get to make! After you've crafted your mini creation, set it under the sun or 365nm UV light to harden for display and collectability, making these the perfect candy alternative to seamlessly slip into an Easter basket for hands-on fun. L.O.L. Surprise! Pastel Party Tots: Get ready for Spring with these pastel-colored Tots that come in round capsules, perfect as an alternative to classic Easter egg hunts, with extra layers of surprises on theme for Spring. Discover what’s inside the two seasonal dolls with Spring-themed fashions and accessories.

: This is a smaller version of the Easter Basket Kit that includes Make It! Mix™ fluff to create colorful marshmallow chicks and comes with color-changing Easter Eggs to make and build. This playset encourages kids to interact in imaginative play and develop their creative skills. BABY born® Surprise Mini Babies Series 9: Unwrap each adorable capsule to find collectible mini baby dolls inside. Each set of mini babies includes a ducky pull toy that the dolls can ride. Collect multiple ducks, and they can be linked together to create a ducky pull toy parade! Each capsule includes two or three babies, a soft fabric swaddle, a blanket, a ducky pull toy, and a collector's guide with a birth certificate. Collect all seven cute sets of babies and adorable swaddles, for a total of 15 different babies that come in a variety of skin tones, eye colors, and facial expressions.

For additional new toys that make great Easter basket inclusions or Easter egg hunt candy alternatives, there are:

Rainbow High Littles Dessert Shop Playset: A whimsical playset featuring miniature sweets and treats that kids can assemble and decorate. In this adorable playset, you can create sweet treats for your exclusive doll, Kandy (Kia Hart’s little sister). Using the dough that will never dry out, you can make ice cream, croissants, muffins, and more over and over again. Use the ice cream dispenser to make soft serve, and use the rolling pins, cookie cutter, and more to create sweets.

: This is a fully functional, arcade-style claw machine that provides endless entertainment for both kids and adults. With working joysticks, you can maneuver the claw to pick up and retrieve your prize, just like in a real arcade. The machine features vibrant lights, engaging music, and authentic arcade sounds to enhance the experience. Just load up the machine with Moj Moj collectibles (and the one exclusive squish that comes with it) and enjoy the fun of the arcade game for a fun indoor or outdoor activity in the Springtime. CarTuned Series 3: These diecast miniature toy vehicles are perfect for both play and display. Created for collectors and designed by collectors, CarTuned features real rubber tires, metal bodies, and authentic wheel details. With a wide range of colors and styles, there is something for everyone. These are practical, long-lasting gifts that provide hours of ongoing fun, offering excellent gift-giving value in an Easter basket.

Each collection is available for purchase at major retailers including Target, Walmart, and Amazon and on the MGA Shop. To stay up to date with the latest news and content from brands like Yummiland, MGA’s Miniverse, L.O.L. Surprise!, Rainbow High, CarTuned and more, visit MGA Entertainment’s official website and social media platforms: Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America, Fluffie Stuffiez™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram , and Facebook.

