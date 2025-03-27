Qatar Signs Grant Agreement with the Olena Zelenska Foundation to Completely Rebuild the Medical Complex in Ukraine

Qatar Fund for Development management attend a virtual signing ceremony

Qatar Supports Health Facility Reconstruction In Ukraine

DOHA, DOHA, QATAR, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has signed a grant agreement with the Olena Zelenska Foundation (OZF) to support the complete reconstruction of a medical complex in Ukraine. The agreement will fund the construction of new hospital buildings and the rehabilitation of war-damaged infrastructure, expanding the hospital’s capacity to more than 200 beds and ensuring critical healthcare access for the local community.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Fahad Bin Hamad Al-Sulaiti, Director General of QFFD, stated: “This agreement reflects Qatar’s unwavering dedication to supporting global humanitarian causes and strengthening essential services in conflict-affected areas. The reconstruction of this medical complex is a crucial step in restoring access to quality healthcare for the people of Ukraine, ultimately contributing to a more resilient and sustainable future.”

"Thanks to this vital agreement with the Qatar Fund for Development, we will restore the damaged hospital and build new structures that will significantly expand its capabilities. This will allow Ukrainian doctors to conduct modern diagnostics and emergency surgeries, ensure patient rehabilitation, and provide other critical medical care," commented Nina Horbachova, Director of the Olena Zelenska Foundation.

In line with Qatar's efforts to support humanitarian and development initiatives both regionally and internationally, particularly in conflict areas, Qatar Fund for Development continues its efforts to restore essential medical services, enhance healthcare infrastructure, and contribute to achieving stability and recovery in Ukraine, all in pursuit of a more prosperous and sustainable future.

