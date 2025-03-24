The Bartonellosis Market 2025: Rising Incidence Of Zoonotic Diseases spreading From Animals To Humans

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bartonellosis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today! ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are You Ready for the Impressive Growth in the Bartonellosis Market Size?

The bartonellosis market size has grown rapidly in recent years, expanding from $1.17 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $1.31 billion in 2025, showcasing a whopping compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.0%. This significant growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of Bartonella disease, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising funding for research and development, and increasing prevalence of infectious diseases.

What Is the Forecast for the Bartonellosis Market?

Projecting into the future, the bartonellosis market size is expected to witness rapid growth. Reports predict the market will reach $2.03 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 11.7%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to an increase in the incidence of zoonotic diseases, raised awareness about these diseases, a growing number of pet owners, and a heightened emphasis on personalized medicine.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21111&type=smp

What Major Market Trends Are Impacting the Bartonellosis Market?

Key growth drivers include the rising incidence of zoonotic diseases, illnesses transmitted from animals to humans, that are due in part to increased human-animal interactions and the spread of pathogens across species. For instance, a significant increase in submitted rabies samples was reported by the Government of Canada between October and November 2022, highlighting a surge in zoonotic diseases. These factors and the continuous advancements in the medical field are propelling the growth of the bartonellosis market.

Who Are the Key Players in the Bartonellosis Market?

Major companies operating in the bartonellosis market include Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Northwell Health Labs, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and IDEXX Laboratories Inc., among others. These industry leaders are continuously fundraising and innovating to improve early detection methods and therapeutic options for this disease.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bartonellosis-global-market-report

How Is the Bartonellosis Market Segmented?

The bartonellosis market is broadly classified into sections based on disease type, diagnostic method, treatment, and end-user. Further, the disease type is sub-segmented into Cat Scratch Disease CSD, Trench Fever, Bartonella Endocarditis, and other disease types. By diagnostic method, it's divided into Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR Testing, Serological Testing, Culture Methods, and Histological Testing. And by treatment, the market is distinguished as antibiotics, antibacterial agents, and supportive care. Finally, depending on the end-users, the market is segmented into Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and other end-users.

Which Region Dominates the Bartonellosis Market?

Numerically, North America leads the way in the bartonellosis market since 2024. However, the other regions covered in this report—Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa—also relish substantial growth in their respective markets.

Discover more market reports like this one from The Business Research Company:

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sexually-transmitted-infections-stis-global-market-report

Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/urinary-tract-infection-treatment-global-market-report

Ear Infection Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ear-infection-global-market-report



About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company boasts a repository of over 15000+ reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ geographies. It prides itself on comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1.5 million datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, it provides valuable data that helps you to stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.