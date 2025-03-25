10x Latency Reduction in Trade Data Distribution with LDA’s VeloCT Ecosystem

MISSISAUGA, CANADA, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LDA Technologies (LDA), the leader in developing advanced ultra-low latency FPGA and network solutions for capital markets, announces today a 10x latency reduction in trade data distribution with its plug-and-play cabling ecosystem, VeloCT *. This will enable companies to distribute data within a 0.5 nanosecond (ns) one-way latency compared to the 4-5ns with commonly used Layer 1 devices.Currently, firms have to take fiber from the exchange, use a modular interface which supports connections (SFP module), and then plug it into a Layer 1 switch to distribute data to other devices. A typical Layer 1 switch adds 4-5ns of one-way latency. With VeloCT, Layer 1 switches can be replaced in extremely latency-sensitive environments, enabling companies to create multiple copies of the data with latency comparable to a single SFP module of 0.5ns one-way. Its highly specialized copper-based twinax cables also reduce latency compared to conventional copper by 0.6ns per meter of cable one-way, more if converting from fiber.LDA’s new ecosystem includes a variety of fan-out modules that can be interchangeably connected to a rackable device, special ultra-low latency cables and accompanying accessories. It provides a flexible and easy-to-manage connection for network devices, reducing hardware costs while slashing latency.Vahan Sardaryan, CEO of LDA, said: “There has been an ongoing discussion for a number of years in low latency trading about where the next latency reductions can be found. As we approach the speed of light, further significant reductions seem almost out of reach. However, with VeloCT, we’ve found a way to reduce trade roundtrip latency by a very significant margin, especially important for High Frequency Trading (HFT).This gives our clients a major competitive advantage: after all, replacing Layer 1 switches to slash data distribution latency by up to 10x is a very significant improvement. While other firms are looking to improve by picoseconds, we have taken a completely unique approach to the challenge and have redefined what it means to be fast.”The VeloCT modules also create a duplicate of the outgoing data stream, eliminating the need for standalone tap devices and enabling firms to seamlessly monitor, capture and analyze every data packet with unparalleled accuracy and speed.VeloCT is delivered in a chassis that can accommodate up to 22 modules. It is a comprehensive, versatile ecosystem comprising ultra-small form-factor 1-to-4 and 1-to-8 link splitters, specialized high-speed twinax cables with lower latency than standard copper and modular transceivers (SFP, QSFP and QSFP-DD) to seamlessly deliver data to the servers, FPGAs and switches that drive trading infrastructure.* Patent pending.# # #Editorial contacts:Alla Lapidus/ Chrissa DiakanastasisMoonlight IQEmail: LDA@ moonlightiq .comTel: +44 (0) 20 7250 4770About LDA Technologies:LDA Technologies is the leading provider of cutting-edge technology in the ultra-low latency, networking and FPGA spaces. Backed by 20+ years of research and development, the company offers next-generation, high-performance off-the-shelf products and consultancy services, helping clients gain a competitive advantage.Formed in 2010, LDA Technologies is an independent, agile and flexible business developing innovative technology for HPC and Capital Markets., The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada. LDA’s team has extensive knowledge and years of experience designing products for industries such as networking, information security, and trading.Learn more at www.ldatech.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

