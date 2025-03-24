Orbility Revolutionizes Small Site Parking Management with Launch of SPARK Subscription Service

SPARK is a smart, cloud-based parking solution offering subscription access to LPR and cashless tech for hotels, offices, shopping malls and retail sites.

We recognized a significant gap in the market for a simple, affordable, and technologically advanced parking solution for smaller sites.” — Yves Schoen, CEO of Orbility

GENNEVILLIERS, FRANCE, FRANCE, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orbility, a global leader in parking management solutions , today announced the launch of SPARK, a groundbreaking subscription-based parking management system designed specifically for small sites. SPARK offers an efficient, easy-to-maintain, and cost-effective solution, eliminating the need for significant upfront investments.SPARK’s innovative business model centers on a subscription service, making advanced parking technology accessible to businesses that previously found traditional systems cost-prohibitive. This turnkey solution is ideal for locations such as small hotels, office buildings, mixed-use & residential condos, and retail spaces seeking streamlined parking operations.Key features of SPARK include:Subscription-Based Model: Minimal to no upfront investment, providing predictable monthly costs.Targeted for Small Sites: Tailored to meet the specific needs of smaller parking facilities, ensuring efficient and effective management. License Plate Recognition (LPR) and Cashless Payments: Fully automated system leveraging LPR technology for seamless entry and exit, coupled with secure cashless payment options for frictionless user experience.Web-Based Application: Comprehensive management platform accessible from any device, enabling real-time monitoring, reporting, and control.Advanced Features: Optional pre-booking capabilities, permit management, and detailed analytics, empowering site managers with valuable insights and operational control.“We recognized a significant gap in the market for a simple, affordable, and technologically advanced parking solution for smaller sites,” said Yves Schoen, CEO Orbility. “SPARK addresses this need by offering a subscription-based model that removes the financial barriers associated with traditional parking systems. This allows our clients to focus on their core business, while we handle their parking needs and allow them to generate additional revenues from their parking spaces & improve their customers’ and visitors’ experience.” SPARK has already been successfully implemented at a Campanile hotel in France, demonstrating its effectiveness in real-world scenarios. The hotel has benefited from the system’s ease of use, reduced operational overhead, and improved customer experience.Orbility is committed to providing innovative parking solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.SPARK represents a significant step forward in making advanced parking technology accessible to a wider range of businesses.About Orbility:Orbility is a global leader in parking management solutions, providing innovative and reliable systems for a wide range of applications. With a focus on technology and customer service, Orbility delivers solutions that enhance the parking experience for both operators and users.Contact:

