Sanya Richards-Ross Champions Cruise Berthing in the Cayman Islands

Olympic Gold Medalist Advocates for Infrastructure Improvements During Recent Visit

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four-time American Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross recently expressed strong support for developing new cruise berthing facilities in the Cayman Islands, highlighting the need for improved infrastructure to enhance the travel experience for cruise passengers.During her first visit to Grand Cayman earlier this month, as part of the 2025 Love and Harmony reggae music cruise, the Jamaica-born track and field athlete shared her experience in a video message.“I’m so excited to be here for the first time. It’s so beautiful [and I] can’t believe it’s taken me this long to get here,” Richards-Ross said in a video. “There was just one small thing … we stopped here in the Cayman Islands and had to take a ferry.”Richards-Ross spoke candidly about the frustrations of the current tendering process, which can require passengers to wait in long lines to return to their cruise ship. She described the experience as “nuts,” adding that it created unnecessary anxiety for travelers.“There has to be a better way,” she said. “I hear you guys have a vote coming up. If I were you, I would vote ‘yes’ [to cruise berthing facilities]. I think it will help improve tourism. Many people are excited to come [to the Cayman Islands], and it would remove some anxiety. Vote ‘yes’ to the pier.”Richards-Ross echoes many of the sentiments expressed by The Association for Cruise Tourism in the Cayman Islands (ACT). The group has been actively advocating for cruise berthing facilities leading up to the April 30 referendum and general elections.“Travelers like Sanya Richards-Ross take notice of the Cayman Islands’ lack of cruise infrastructure every day,” said Ellio Solomon, ACT’s Executive Program Manager. “That hinders the destination’s tourism industry and, as a result, economic sustainability. While other Caribbean destinations are experiencing record-breaking cruise arrivals, the Cayman Islands’ numbers are deeply declining. The April 30 vote presents a critical opportunity to reverse that trend.”ACT encourages the public to learn more about its efforts to strengthen the Cayman Islands cruise industry and its impact on the nation’s economy by visiting actcayman.com VIDEO LINK: https://www.facebook.com/actcruisetourism/videos/3849871788657250/

