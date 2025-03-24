Minister Nomakhosazana Meth commemorates Human Rights Day

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth extends well wishes to fellow South Africans on the occasion of the commemoration of Human Rights Day. Human Rights Day is rooted in the Sharpeville Massacre of 21 March 1960, when apartheid police opened fire on peaceful protesters, killing 69 people. This tragic event exposed the apartheid regime’s gross human rights violations and strengthened the fight for justice and equality.

South Africa commemorates Human Rights Month under the theme; “Deepening a culture of social justice and human rights.”

Of great significance is that 2025 marks 70 Years of the Freedom Charter, which was adopted in 1955.

“Our commitment to the protection of worker’s rights, ensuring that ‘men and women of all races [shall] receive equal pay for equal work, recognising the right and duty of all to work, [and] to draw full unemployment benefits, and a national minimum wage, paid annual leave, and sick leave for all workers, and maternity leave on full pay for all working mothers,’ as etched in the Freedom Charter and enshrined in our Constitution, remains resolute.

Human Rights are integral and closely connected to worker’s rights. As we commemorate Human Rights, we wish to emphasise our commitment to strengthening worker’s rights and ensuring best practice across all sectors of the economy and promote fair and just labour practices in the market,” says Minister Meth.

Enquiries

Ms. Thobeka Magcai

Ministry Spokesperson

E-mail: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za

Cell: 072 737 2205

