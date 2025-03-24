Intrinseque Health and Good AI Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Clinical Supply Chain Solutions for Life Sciences

Strategic Collaboration Brings AI-Enabled, End-to-End Clinical Trial Supply Solutions to Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health, a leading, global, full-service provider of turnkey clinical supply chain solutions, has partnered with Good AI, an AI-driven innovator in clinical trial optimization and supply chain automation. This collaboration introduces an end-to-end, AI-powered clinical supply chain solution for pharmaceutical, biotech, and contract research organizations (CROs) in Southeast Asia and Europe, ensuring on-time delivery, risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance in clinical trials.

The partnership integrates Good AI’s Clinical Supply Chain On Demand solution, which leverages predictive analytics, real-time monitoring, and intelligent automation to streamline supply chain operations. By incorporating AI and Agent AI capabilities, the solution enhances demand forecasting, site-level supply planning, and regulatory-compliant distribution management, ensuring trial continuity and cost efficiency.

“At Intrinseque Health, we specialize in providing turnkey clinical supply chain solutions that ensure seamless execution of global clinical trials. Partnering with Good AI enables us to integrate AI-driven automation and intelligence into clinical supply management. Good AI’s AI and Agent AI capabilities will support the deployment of a truly demand-driven clinical supply chain—optimizing inventory, reducing wastage, and ensuring trial success in Southeast Asia and Europe,” said Nitin Jain, President & CEO of Intrinseque Health.

AI-Powered Clinical Supply Chain On Demand – A Game Changer for Trial Logistics

Life sciences companies in Southeast Asia and Europe face supply chain complexities, regulatory challenges, and unpredictable patient recruitment patterns. The Clinical Supply Chain On Demand solution addresses these issues by:

✔ AI-Driven Demand Forecasting: Predicts site-specific and regional supply needs based on trial design, enrollment trends, and logistics factors.

✔ Adaptive Site Supply Management: AI dynamically adjusts supply allocation to prevent overstocking, shortages, and costly delays.

✔ Regulatory-Compliant Distribution Planning: Ensures adherence to GMP, GDP, GCP, EMA, and country-specific clinical trial regulations.

✔ Automated Vendor & Depot Coordination: AI-powered inventory and logistics tracking across depots, packaging, and last-mile delivery partners.

✔ Cost-Efficient Just-in-Time (JIT) Supply Models: Reduces drug wastage, temperature excursions, and stock write-offs.

“Our AI-powered Clinical Supply Chain On Demand solution is designed to help pharmaceutical and biotech companies in Southeast Asia and Europe improve supply chain agility, reduce operational costs, and accelerate trial timelines. This collaboration with Intrinseque Health allows us to introduce AI-driven logistics automation and real-time supply optimization, making clinical trial execution more predictable and cost-effective,” said Himanshu Kansara, CEO of Good AI.

Beyond Supply Chain: AI-Powered Innovations for Trial Optimization Alongside Clinical Supply Chain On Demand, Good AI and Intrinseque Health are introducing AI-powered solutions for protocol innovation, patient recruitment, and clinical data transformation.

Key AI-Driven Capabilities from Good AI

1. AI for Protocol Innovation & Trial Design Optimization

- Adaptive Trial Design & Feasibility Analysis: AI models identify site and patient feasibility to reduce protocol amendments and optimize recruitment strategies.

- Regulatory AI for Faster Approvals: AI automates clinical document generation and regulatory tracking, expediting submission timelines.

2. BioLens: AI-Powered Biomarker Discovery & Patient Recruitment

- Biomarker-Driven Patient Stratification: AI-driven biomarker analysis enables precision enrollment for targeted therapies.

- AI for Site Selection & Activation: Identifies top-performing trial sites based on historical enrollment success, investigator experience, and logistics factors.

3. AI for Regulatory Compliance & Risk Management

- Automated Regulatory Monitoring: AI ensures GMP, GDP, GCP, and EMA compliance throughout supply chain and trial execution.

- AI-Driven Risk Detection: Identifies potential compliance risks and operational inefficiencies in real time.

Impact on Life Sciences Companies in South East Asia & Europe

This collaboration directly addresses the clinical supply chain and trial execution challenges faced by pharmaceutical, biotech, and CROs in Southeast Asia and Europe, including:

✔ End-to-End Clinical Supply Chain Optimization – AI-driven automation ensures on-time delivery, cost control, and inventory accuracy.

✔ Regulatory-Ready Supply Chain Management – Ensures full compliance with EMA, GDP, GCP, and region-specific guidelines.

✔ On-Demand Supply Chain Execution – AI automates ordering, labeling, packaging, and logistics tracking to minimize stockouts and avoid waste.

✔ Faster Patient Enrollment & Site Activation – AI-powered site selection and biomarker-driven patient recruitment accelerate trial timelines.

“With this partnership, we are bringing a cutting-edge, AI-powered, turnkey clinical supply chain solution to life sciences companies in Southeast Asia and Europe. By combining Intrinseque Health’s proven expertise in clinical supply management with Good AI’s advanced AI and Agent AI capabilities, we are setting a new industry standard for trial logistics and execution efficiency,” added Himanshu Kansara, CEO of Good AI.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is a global leader in clinical supply chain management, delivering end-to-end solutions for pharmaceutical, biotech, and CRO organisations. Intrinseque Health ensures seamless logistics, vendor coordination, and risk mitigation while maintaining full compliance with FDA, EMA, HSA, and other regulatory authorities. With deep expertise in GMP, GDP, and GCP standards, we optimize clinical supply strategies to drive trial success. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.intrinsequehealth.com/

About Good AI

Good AI is a next-generation AI company dedicated to transforming clinical trials and drug development. With expertise in AI-powered clinical supply chain solutions, protocol innovation, biomarker discovery (BioLens), patient recruitment, and regulatory compliance, Good AI enables life sciences companies to achieve faster, more cost-effective, and compliant clinical trials. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.thegoodai.ai

Himanshu Kansara, CEO at Good Ai: himanshu@thegoodai.ai

Prajjwal Sharma, Associate Director, Marketing and Communications: prajjwal.sharma@intrinsequehealth.com

Intrinseque Health - An EN ISO 13485, A Global Clinical Supply Chain Organisation

