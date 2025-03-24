Magicdecor Expands Wallpaper Installation Network to Over 400 Cities Across India

Magicdecor Wallpaper Murals

Ensuring Faster, High-Quality Wallpaper Installations for Indian Homes

I believe in the 3S philosophy—Style, Sustainability, and Soul. Every wall deserves a story, and at Magicdecor, we craft wallpapers that are not just beautiful but meaningful and eco-conscious.” — Siddheshwar Panda, CEO of Magicdecor

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to growing demand for personalized home décor, Magicdecor has expanded its professional wallpaper installation network to more than 400 cities across India. This development is aimed at improving access to skilled installation in both metro and tier-2 cities, ensuring timely and consistent experiences for homeowners opting for customized wallpaper solutions.

The expansion enables faster installation in urban centers, with customers in metro areas now able to receive installations within 24 hours of wallpaper delivery. Magicdecor has onboarded a team of trained professionals equipped with modern tools and techniques designed to optimize the installation process. This structured approach helps reduce material wastage—reportedly to under 5%—by aligning wallpaper production with precise wall dimensions. Additionally, all deliveries are CO₂ neutral, supported by the company’s participation in verified carbon offsetting projects aimed at reducing environmental impact.

Wallpaper installations, when performed without technical expertise, can lead to common issues such as pattern misalignment, excess trimming, and inconsistent finishes. By implementing a standardized process, the company aims to address some of the quality and efficiency challenges traditionally seen in unorganized installation markets.

The wallpaper installation market in India has often been fragmented, with limited availability of skilled professionals in many regions. Inconsistent workmanship and varying cost structures have made it difficult for customers to feel confident about investing in premium wallpaper products. This has been particularly true in non-metro areas where access to trained professionals remains limited.

"Most local installers rely on outdated methods that lead to unnecessary material waste and flawed applications. With our streamlined installation network, we're setting new industry benchmarks for efficiency and precision," said Siddeshwar Panda, CEO of Magicdecor.

By building a broad network of trained installers, the company is working toward making high-quality installation more accessible, with the goal of improving customer satisfaction and trust in customized wallpaper as a viable home décor option.

Siddeshwar Panda, Founder and CEO of Magicdecor, shared the company’s view on the installation network expansion:

“Our aim is to improve access to professional wallpaper installation across the country. By expanding to over 400 cities, we hope to provide more households with a seamless experience from wallpaper selection to application. It also helps address some of the long-standing gaps in the availability of skilled installers.”

He noted that the initiative is also meant to reduce customer dependence on informal service providers, which may lack the tools or training to deliver consistent results.

This expansion supports broader trends in home décor, where personalization and convenience are increasingly important to consumers. With a growing focus on on-demand production and wall-specific customization, the availability of professional installation becomes a key part of the end-to-end customer experience.

Magicdecor’s efforts to offer both design customization and structured installation reflect a shift in the home décor market toward more integrated service models that prioritize precision, customer support, and sustainable resource use.

About Magicdecor

Magicdecor is a home décor company founded in 2020, specializing in customized wallpaper solutions. It focuses on personalized design, sustainable production, and structured installation. With a pan-India presence, it serves both residential and commercial interiors with tailored wallpaper experiences free from toxic formulation and safe for the earth.

For more information, visit www.magicdecor.in

