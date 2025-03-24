Aortic Stenosis Global Market Report 2025: A Detailed Review Of The Market’s Rapid Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Aortic Stenosis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the Aortic Stenosis Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The aortic stenosis market has grown rapidly in recent years, increasing from $7.88 billion in 2024 to a projected $8.93 billion in 2025. This equates to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.3%. This growth is primarily driven by an ageing population, increased prevalence of risk factors such as hypertension and high cholesterol, advancements in diagnostic technologies, growing awareness of heart diseases, and improved healthcare infrastructure.

Over the next few years, the aortic stenosis market is poised to see significant growth. It is projected to expand to $14.54 billion in 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 12.9%. This growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures, an expanding geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, growth in healthcare access in emerging markets, and advancements in aortic valve replacement technologies.

Trends to watch in the coming years include robotic-assisted surgery, 3D imaging and visualization, transcatheter aortic valve replacement TAVR innovations, the application of artificial intelligence in diagnostics, and the adoption of biodegradable stents.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21102&type=smp

What Drives The Aortic Stenosis Market Growth?

One significant driver contributing to the market's growth is the increasing prevalence of heart diseases. Several conditions affecting the heart's structure and function can impact its ability to pump blood effectively, leading to complications. Common heart diseases include coronary artery disease CAD, heart failure, arrhythmias, valvular heart disease, cardiomyopathy, and more.

Aortic stenosis, in particular, involves the narrowing of the aortic valve, impeding blood flow from the left ventricle to the aorta. This increased resistance forces the heart to work harder, potentially leading to heart failure and other cardiovascular complications over time. This underscores the importance of proper treatment, such as valve replacement or TAVI, which can improve heart function and reduce the risk of severe heart disease outcomes.

Who Are The Key Players In The Aortic Stenosis Market?

Several leading companies are steering the growth of the aortic stenosis market. These include AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC, Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd., Shockwave Medical Inc., and Venus Medtech among others.

These companies are diligently developing innovative aortic valve technologies, such as TAVI systems, to enhance patient outcomes, reduce procedural risks, and improve overall treatment effectiveness. For instance, in January 2023, medical device company Abbott Laboratories received US FDA approval for Navitor, their latest-generation TAVI system designed to reduce or eliminate paravalvular leaks.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aortic-stenosis-global-market-report

How Is The Aortic Stenosis Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Congenital Aortic Stenosis, Acquired Aortic Stenosis

2 By Treatment: Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Balloon Aortic Valvuloplasty

3 By Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Implants

4 By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

5 By End User: Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy

Subsegments include:

1 By Congenital Aortic Stenosis: Neonatal Aortic Stenosis, Infantile Aortic Stenosis, Juvenile Aortic Stenosis

2 By Acquired Aortic Stenosis: Age-Related Aortic Stenosis, Degenerative Aortic Stenosis, Rheumatic Aortic Stenosis

North America dominated the aortic stenosis market in 2024. Projections indicate that the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region, reflecting increased healthcare access and expenditure in these markets.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Heart Pump Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heart-pump-devices-global-market-report

Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prosthetic-heart-valve-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Heart Attack Diagnostic Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heart-attack-diagnostic-global-market-report

Learn About The Business Research Company's comprehensive insights and array of reports from different industries covering multiple geographies. With over 15000+ reports and 1,500,000 datasets, along with unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead of the competition.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.