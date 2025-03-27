Morgenrot Launches MORGENROT® TailorNode, a Virtualized Orchestration Platform for AI Data Centers, Worldwide

MORGENROT TailorNode Services Overview Diagram Implementation Process

Realizing a New Standard for AI Data Center Services

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morgenrot Inc., a company providing infrastructure solutions for computing power in the generative AI / HPC era, is launching its virtualized orchestration platform, “MORGENROTTailorNode”, which enables a new business model for AI data centers. Starting March 24, 2025, the service will be available globally (Japan, North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe). With this service, enterprises can efficiently manage and optimize GPU resources, enabling more flexible and effective computing environments for generative AI and high-performance computing (HPC).What is MORGENROT TailorNode?MORGENROT TailorNode is a virtualized orchestration platform that enables the creation of private GPU cloud infrastructure, centralized management of on-premises servers, sharing of computing resources within a company or its group, and even the rental of computing power to external enterprises. It addresses the diverse needs of businesses that own or plan to introduce AI data centers and GPU servers, facilitating the development of new business models.By adopting this platform service, companies can virtualize computing resources across AI data centers whether at a single site or multiple distributed locations on a per GPU basis. This allows for flexible resource allocation, optimizing cost efficiency while ensuring high security and scalability to meet diverse customer needs.Background of the LaunchWith the rapid expansion of generative AI, the use of GPU servers has surged. These servers enhance large-scale training and inference processes through advanced parallel computing, enabling faster and more precise content generation. As a result, enterprises across various industries are accelerating the adoption and utilization of GPU servers. However, due to the increasing demand, companies face several challenges, including:- Lack of visibility and optimization in GPU server usage, resulting in poor return on investment- Fragmented management of multiple GPU servers across different locations, leading to low utilization rates- Inefficient resource sharing between internal departments, leaving servers idle- No means to lease excess GPU resources to external enterprises during off-peak hours- A need for efficient distribution of computing resources within AI data centersMORGENROT TailorNode addresses these challenges, enabling efficient and flexible AI data center and GPU server operations through its innovative virtualization platform.Key Features of MORGENROT TailorNode1. Centralized Management of Computational ResourcesUnifies the management of GPU servers and AI data centers for efficient operations2. Flexible Resource Allocation through VirtualizationProprietary technology allows splitting physical GPU server into single GPU unit virtual resources3. Job-Based Server ManagementTracks usage on a per-job basis and optimizes operations through statistical analysis4. Multi-Department & Multi-Location Resource SharingEnables multiple users to simultaneously utilize GPU resources via GPUaaS (GPU as a Service)5. Leasing Excess GPU Resources to External CompaniesMaximizes utilization by offering surplus resources to external enterprises6. User-Friendly GUI InterfaceProvides an intuitive and easy-to-use graphical interface for administrators and users7. Reservation & Point-Based Pricing SystemIncludes reservation features and a point-based system for flexible usage management8. Real-Time Monitoring & AlertsConstantly monitors system performance and alerts users in case of anomaliesImplementation Process of MORGENROT TailorNodeMorgenrot provides end-to-end support, building AI data centers and operations to platform deployment, allowing customers to seamlessly transition to cloud-based services. With extensive experience working with global enterprises, major corporations, and SMEs, Morgenrot offers flexible support from initial implementation consulting to full-scale deployment.Future ProspectsMoving forward, MORGENROT TailorNode will enhance features such as:- Job-based visualization of GPU power consumption- CO2 emissions tracking based on power usage- Monitoring of energy sources, including renewable energyThrough these advancements, Morgenrot aims to develop AI data centers with higher energy efficiency and contribute to next-generation technological advancements globally.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About MorgenrotMorgenrot is a Japan-based startup with the mission to “Creating a world where computing power is accessible whenever it’s needed”. The company provides solutions for visualizing, managing, and optimizing computing resources, promoting shared access to computational power for optimal efficiency. As demand for computational resources grows among enterprises and research institutions, a severe computing power shortage is expected in the future. Morgenrot is committed to solving this issue through proper management and the establishment of a computing power-sharing economy.Company Name: Morgenrot Inc.Headquarters: 6F, Pinex Kojimachi, 4-4-3 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, JapanFounded: April 9, 2019

