CarSmarti Highlights Importance of Layered Vehicle Theft Prevention as Auto Theft Rates Rise Nationwide

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CarSmarti Highlights Growing Need for Layered Vehicle Theft Prevention Amid Evolving Criminal TacticsAs vehicle thefts continue to rise nationwide, CarSmarti, a Boca Raton-based vehicle security resource provider, is drawing attention to the growing importance of a layered approach to theft prevention—an approach supported by recommendations from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). According to NICB reports, over one million vehicles were stolen in the U.S. in 2023 alone, marking an increase in both volume and sophistication of auto theft. Industry experts note that many thieves now exploit online tools and advanced technology to bypass factory-installed anti-theft systems.This trend has led safety advocates to urge vehicle owners to combine multiple forms of protection, a strategy commonly referred to as layered security. This includes the use of visible deterrents, electronic tracking, physical barriers, and unique identification tools.“Criminals are increasingly bypassing standard vehicle security features,” said a CarSmarti spokesperson. “A multi-layered approach can reduce vulnerability and increase the odds of recovery.”To support public education on the topic, CarSmarti is highlighting a range of anti-theft tools frequently recommended in the industry. These include:GPS tracking devices for real-time vehicle locationLicense Plate Reader (LPR) recovery network access to aid in law enforcement-assisted recoveryPaint fingerprint decals to provide unique identification markersWindow deterrent labels, a low-cost yet effective visual deterrentSteering wheel and seatbelt locks for added physical resistanceFaraday key shield boxes to block fob signals from relay attacksCarSmarti also recognizes the role of other complementary tools, such as VIN etching, dash cams, and license plate security bolts, whether or not distributed directly through its network.As part of its continued outreach, CarSmarti is collaborating with distributors to raise awareness around vehicle theft prevention. Local promotions and educational campaigns may be seen in select communities in the coming months.For more information on the layered approach and vehicle security solutions, visit www.CarSmarti.com Media Contact:Phone: (888) 992-6659Email: info@CarSmarti.com

