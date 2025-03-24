CD Bioparticles Expands Graphene Product Line to Meet Growing Research and Industrial Demands

CD Bioparticles announces the the expansion of its graphene product line for researchers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sectors, CD Bioparticles announces the the expansion of its graphene product line with various layers and sizes, including functional graphene, graphene oxide, graphene nanoplatelets and graphene dispersion. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to providing high-quality graphene materials tailored to the evolving needs of scientists and engineers worldwide.Graphene is a monolayer carbon material in which carbon atoms are arranged in a two-dimensional honeycomb structure with many extraordinary electronic, optical, thermal and mechanical properties. It is the thinnest known material in the universe and the strongest material ever measured, approximately 100 times stronger than the strongest steel. Graphene's large surface area, excellent electrical conductivity and high mechanical strength make it suitable for the construction of metal oxide/graphene composites with high stability, flexibility, porous structure and highly active sites. In addition, graphene improves the heat resistance and mechanical properties of polymeric materials.With the rapid development of synthesis and functionalization methods, graphene and related derivative-based composites have attracted much attention for applications in energy materials. They have shown outstanding potential in many fields, such as nanoelectronics, composites, energy technologies, sensors and catalysis. In addition to the above applications, biomedical applications of graphene are a relatively new field with great potential ranging from drug/gene delivery, biosensing and imaging, antimicrobial materials to biocompatible scaffolds for cell culture.CD Bioparticles' comprehensive graphene portfolio now encompasses a wider range of graphene nanoplatelets, graphene fiber, reduced graphene oxide, magnetic graphene, and functionalized graphene products, catering to diverse applications across various sectors, such as advanced composite materials, batteries, solar cells, supercapacitors, catalysts, biosensors and drug delivery. They are available in a range of sizes, number of layers and purity to meet the needs of composite preparation, and have undergone rigorous quality control to ensure high quality and reproducibility. These graphene products can be used for both small-scale research and large-scale industrial production.For example, the Graphene Nanoplatelets (Cat. No. GRA-NG23-02), with a diameter of 1.5 μm, thickness of 3 nm, purity of 99.9%, and a specific surface area of 800 m²/g, are recommended for use as a high-performance additive in composites made from PPO, POM, PPS, PC, ABS, PP, PE, PS, Nylon, and rubbers. These nanoplatelets enhance composite materials by improving tensile strength, stiffness, corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, anti-static electricity, and lubricant properties; for mechanical property modifications, typical amounts are 2-6 wt%, while for conductivity modifications, 2-8 wt% is recommended.CD Bioparticles offers graphene products with different diameters, thickness, and purity for researchers and engineers. For detailed product information, technical support, and ordering information about CD Bioparticles, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.com/product/graphene-list-222.html About CD BioparticlesCD Bioparticles is a leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for R&D as well as commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalization, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, as well as nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet client specifications.

