CD Bioparticles Launches New Exosome Identification (WB Marker) Products to Simplify Exosome Research

CD Bioparticles launches a new line of research products for Exosome Identification (WB markers).

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CD Bioparticles , a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, continues to expand its portfolio by launching a new line of research products for Exosome Identification (WB markers), including the Exosomal Marker CD63 Antibody Set Kit, Exosomal Marker CD81 Antibody Set Kit, and Exosomal Marker CD9 Antibody Set Kit. This expanded portfolio offers researchers useful tools for reliable and efficient identification of exosomes.Exosomes are 40-180 nm extracellular vesicles released by almost all cells under normal and pathological conditions. They are formed from membrane invaginations of late endosomes and released into the extracellular microenvironment after fusion of the multivesicular body (MVB) with the plasma membrane. Thus, the composition of exosome proteins is derived from a cascade of internal vesicle fusion, MVB formation and fusion with the plasma membrane.Exosomes express specific markers of the endosomal pathway, such as tetraspanins (CD63, CD9, and CD81), heat shock proteins (HSP70), and proteins of the Rab family, Tsg101 and Alix, which are not detected in other types of vesicles of similar size. For similar reasons, exosomes may express markers acquired during the fusion of internal vesicles with the plasma membrane, thus indicating cellular origin. In fact, exosomes are not only the "cleaners" of cells, but also key players in intercellular communication. They can be detected in almost all biological fluids, including plasma, urine, cerebrospinal fluid, amniotic fluid, pleural fluid, synovial fluid and breast milk.CD Bioparticles' new Exosome Identification (WB Markers) products provide researchers with a powerful tool for the detection of key exosome marker proteins using Western blotting. The product line focuses on well-established exosome markers, including CD9, CD63, CD81, TSG101 and Alix. By using these validated kits, researchers can confidently confirm the presence of exosome markers in their samples. These products are critical for researchers working in areas such as basic cellular communication, diagnostics and cancer biology.For example, the Exosomal Marker CD63 Antibody Set Kit provides a cost-effective method for assessing the presence of exosomal markers. The kit contains enough primary antibodies to perform at least 5 Western blot experiments for each target. The secondary antibodies included in this kit are optimized to improve the signal-to-noise ratio. CD63 protein is a typical exosome marker currently used to characterize the exosome population in various body fluids. These glycosylations affect the size of the marker protein as it appears on the Western blot, and several different-sized bands may appear.CD Bioparticles’ new product line of Exosome Identification (WB Markers) helps researchers advance exosome studies, whether it‘s to understand fundamental biological processes or to develop new diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. To learn more about the new products or other solutions for exosome research, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/products/exosome-identification-wb-markers About CD BioparticlesCD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.

