New Islamic Group Therapy Initiative Launches to Address Gaps in Mental Health Support for Muslims

UK & Germany's #1st Islamic Group Therapy

12-month NHS waitlists. £90 private sessions. Zero understanding. Islamic Group Therapy is faith-first, affordable, and done waiting.

The launch of Islamic Group Therapy marks a significant step forward in providing affordable mental health services that truly resonate with the Muslim community” — Chelsea Bint Khadija

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As NHS wait times continue to rise and private therapy remains financially out of reach for many, a new initiative is stepping in to fill the gap. Islamic Group Therapy (IGT) is a therapist-led, faith-based group therapy model designed to provide accessible, affordable, and culturally-relevant mental health support for Muslims in the UK, Germany, and globally.Founded by Chelsea Bint Khadija, Lead Therapist & CEO, Islamic Group Therapy aims to respond to the growing demand for mental health services that not only reflect clients’ lived realities but also honour their Islamic values. The initiative offers online, confidential group therapy sessions led by trained Muslim therapists - combining psychological support with a deep understanding of faith, culture, and community.“Our goal is to make therapy accessible, affordable, and rooted in the values that matter most to our participants. We’re creating a non-judgemental and confidential space where Muslims can find solace, connection, and understanding.” says Chelsea.With individual therapy in the UK often ranging between £60–£100 per session, Islamic Group Therapy is on average 68.42% more affordable, making it a more viable option for students, families, and individuals facing financial barriers to support. It is fully online, making sessions accessible across major cities including London, Berlin, Brussels, Lagos, and beyond.IGT also provides reduced-fee 1:1 Islamic therapy for its members through Lillahi Counselling . This dual offering recognises that while healing in community is powerful, some matters are best addressed privately - and that financial limitations shouldn’t prevent someone from accessing either form of care.According to recent UK data, 1 in 10 people have waited over a year for mental health treatment. For many, these delays are not just inconvenient - they are dangerous. IGT seeks to be a proactive response to this crisis by offering a more immediate, culturally-sensitive alternative built around collective healing and shared experience.Islamic Group Therapy is now open to registrations and welcomes all Muslims - from reverts and students to working professionals, carers, and anyone who has ever felt overlooked by traditional mental health systems.To learn more or register for a session, visit www. islamicgrouptherapy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.