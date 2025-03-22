Patients assemble for very special story hour 

A group of Veteran patients at the Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders (SCI/D) Center at Jefferson Barracks VA assembled in the facility’s dayroom recently for a very special story hour.

VA recreational therapist Charlie Wright settled into a chair before the group and held up a book entitled, “Mr. Groundy and the Rag Tag Crew.” He put a corncob pipe in his mouth and a red-white-blue knitted throw around his shoulders as if he was readying for a stage performance. The book’s author, Army Veteran and SCI patient Vickie Aldridge, was smiling from a chair nearby.

“Mr. Groundy and the Rag Tag Crew” follows the adventures of a groundhog and his animal friends. With the help of their human friend, Ms. Green, the Rag Tag Crew encourages readers of all ages to join in efforts to protect the earth.

This is Aldridge’s second book; the first “Mr. Groundy,” published in 2021, introduced readers to the groundhog resident of character Ms. Green’s two acres in Kentucky.

“Mr. Groundy and all the creatures on my land inspired me to write, to have a message about preserving nature, and I can’t wait to get started again,” she said, then grabbed a pen on the table next to her and, holding it up, added, “Not too long ago, I couldn’t even hold a pen in my hand, much less walk.”

In November 2024, Aldridge was blindsided by a vehicle while walking. The next thing she remembered is waking up and being told she was being prepared for emergency surgery. “I didn’t even see the vehicle that hit me. The next thing I knew, I was in the emergency room. All my limbs were paralyzed,” she said. “I still recall the accident each night before I go to sleep.”

Aldridge was treated in a Kentucky hospital, where she regained movement on her left side and attributes a social worker for facilitating her transfer to Jefferson Barracks for continued rehabilitation.

Smiling, she said, “Coming here was a blessing. The entire team, from Charlie to the doctors, nurses, and my physical therapists, have been amazing. And it’s been nice being with other Veterans.”

As a VA SCI/D specialty referral hub for the Midwest region, the center provides world-class, quality, holistic care to Veterans with SCI/D, aiming to support Veterans as they undergo rehabilitation to restore and maintain optimal independence and quality of life. It consists of a rehabilitation unit at Jefferson Barracks and an acute-care ward at the John Cochran Division.

Katherine Stenson, MD, associate chief of staff of the Spinal Cord Injury Unit, expressed her appreciation of Aldridge’s positive words about her team. “I’m very impressed by Veteran Aldridge’s determination and consistently upbeat attitude throughout her course of rehabilitation. She has made great strides,” Stenson said. “I’m grateful for the skill, compassion and persistence that our team brings to the table 24/7 for Veterans admitted here.”

It’s been several months since Aldridge was home, and she looks forward to her discharge. The author has a novel in progress and is eager to return to her writing.

When asked what she would advise aspiring writers, she said, “No matter if you fail to do it, just try again. Don’t give up. Never. Keep trying.”

She held up her book with Mr. Groundy, the gentle Ms. Green, and their four animal friends on the cover. “It was scary for me, you know. Even a children’s book,” she said. “It’s like, oh, my gosh, is it good enough? If it does get published, it’s the fear that everybody will judge you. I don’t let fear take me down.”

The St. Louis VA SCI/D Center serves more than 1,300 Veterans with spinal cord injuries from Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi. It is dedicated to offering well-established, highly coordinated programs that provide acute rehabilitation and chronic lifelong comprehensive care to Veterans with SCI/D.