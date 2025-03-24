Jersey Specialized Hauling Expands Comprehensive Services Across New Jersey

Jersey Specialized Hauling Inc. specializes in NJ Dumpster Rentals, Garbage removal and construction debris transportation in New Jersey.

We are expanding our services to include full-service Waste & Recycling solutions for residential and commercial clients in New Jersey

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jersey Specialized Hauling Inc., a trusted leader in specialized transportation solutions for over 30 years, is proud to announce its expanded range of services, now including full-service Waste & Recycling solutions for residential and commercial clients throughout New Jersey. With a strong commitment to reliability, safety, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to deliver top-tier hauling and waste management services at affordable prices.

Expanded Service Offerings to Meet Diverse Needs

In addition to its established reputation in specialized hauling, Jersey Specialized Hauling Inc. now offers a complete suite of waste and recycling services, including:

✅ Residential & Commercial Waste Collection: Reliable curbside and container-based waste collection services designed to meet the unique needs of homes and businesses.

✅ Dumpster Rentals: Flexible rental options ranging from 10-yard to 40-yard dumpsters, ideal for construction projects, cleanouts, and renovation debris.

✅ 125-Yard Walking Floor Trailer Services: Efficient transport solutions for large-scale waste and materials, utilizing specialized trailers.

✅ Certified Destruction Debris Removal: Secure disposal of sensitive materials, ensuring peace of mind for businesses requiring certified destruction.

✅ Compactor Services: Offering 15-yard to 40-yard compactor container services for large-scale waste disposal, along with sales, rental, installation, and maintenance of compactor units.

✅ Dump Truck Services: Dump truck services for dirt, stone, and concrete hauling with competitive daily rates.

Advanced Equipment and Technology for Optimal Service

Jersey Specialized Hauling Inc. takes pride in operating with late-model equipment that ensures reliability, efficiency, and minimal downtime. The company’s fleet is equipped with state-of-the-art GPS tracking systems, allowing customers to monitor their services in real time — enhancing transparency and accountability.

Safety First: Highly Trained Professionals

Safety is a top priority at Jersey Specialized Hauling Inc. All drivers undergo extensive training through the Smith Safety Training Systems, ensuring safe practices for both employees and the communities they serve. This dedication to safety provides customers with confidence in the company’s professionalism and reliability.

Why Choose Jersey Specialized Hauling Inc.?

Comprehensive Services: From waste collection and recycling to specialized equipment transport, the company offers diverse solutions under one roof.

Affordable Pricing: Quality service doesn’t have to come at a premium. Jersey Specialized Hauling Inc. ensures competitive rates without compromising on standards.

Customer-Centric Approach: The company works closely with clients to customize services that best meet their individual needs.

Serving New Jersey with Pride

According to Anthony La Testa, owner and founder, Jersey Specialized Hauling proudly serves residential, commercial, and industrial clients throughout New Jersey. “Whether managing daily waste disposal or coordinating specialized hauling services, our company remains dedicated to excellence and customer satisfaction.” La Testa stated, “Our family-run business believes that effective waste management contributes to a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations, and we’re committed to customer satisfaction in every project.”

Contact Jersey Specialized Hauling Inc.

For inquiries, service requests, or to receive a customized quote, please visit:

Website: https://jerseyspecializedhauling.com

Email: orders@jerseyspeacializedhauling.com

Phone: (732)-251-5747

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.