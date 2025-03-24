Rev. Jodi L. Suson Shares Journey From Misdiagnosis & Overmedication To Holistic Wellness & Spiritual Awakening

Rev. Jodi L. Suson's Book "Emotional Healing Toxic Free Living, Model New Behaviors & Reset Old Belief Systems" - Reframes Mental Health For Humanity. She leads people from Poisonous Pills & Produce to Plants & Prayers! Available on Amazon 3 Photos of Rev. Jodi L. Suson during her health journey. Benefit from her Misdiagnosis To Self-Empowerment. Praise For Rev. Jodi Suson by World Leaders in Neuroscience, Dr. Patrick Porter, Ph.D., BrainTap, Jeramy Freeman, IFBB, Freeman Formula, Michelle Kukla Psy.D., Healthy Living Counseling Ctr, Dr. Stephen Spencer, ND, ProTouch Rehab, Dr. Doug Leher, DC, Cellular Resonance

Our Power Is Not In The Control; It Is In The Surrender To His Will.” — Rev. Jodi L. Suson

MARIETTA , GA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Rev. Jodi Suson’s newly released book, Emotional Healing Toxic Free Living , Model New Behaviors & Reset Old Belief Systems, the Amazon best-selling author opens up about her 20 year journey of ‬misdiagnosis and overmedication. She connected the dots between daily exposure to chemicals and harmful frequencies to our mental health conditions which drive disease. This all leads to trauma, fractured souls and walk-ins, which the WMC (Western Medical Club) refers to as Bi-Polar Disorder, Narcissism, split personalities, autism, dementia and more. As a Quantum Energy Healer, she has downloaded the secret sauce to Reframing Mental Health for the world and helping people to shift from “Poisonous Pills & Produce to Plants & Prayers TM.” The book is eye-opening as it offers a new path for honoring your body as sacred space, which translates to self-healing, self-acceptance, self-love, and driving home the importance of forgiveness, gratitude, and leading from love.‬‬‬‬‬‬The book is endorsed by world leaders in Brain Health , Mental Health and Quantum Energy… including, Dr. Patrick Porter, CEO BrainTap, Jeramy Freeman, CEO Freeman Formula and Pixar’s inspiration for Mr. Incredible, Dr. Michelle Kukla, Healthy Living Counseling Center, and Board Vice President for PAVE , Dr. Stephen Spencer, ND, of ProTouch Rehab, and Dr. Doug Lehrer, Cellular Resonance.This real story is almost unbelievable, and you can read all about it in Emotional Healing Toxic Free Living, Model New Behaviors and Reset Old Belief Systems. Readers will be inspired to help themselves avoid the ‬trials and tribulations that nearly took Rev. Jodi’s life, more than once. Instead of succumbing to illness, she beats the odds and rises from the ashes. Through her practice of Divine Intervention Spontaneous Remission, and various holistic health modalities, she shines her light, paving the path for others to shine their light too!‬To Transform the Lives of Others – I had to Transform My Life First, says Rev. Jodi. She emphasized the ‬importance of making conscious choices that drive the outcomes we desire. ‬Undeterred by these challenges, Rev. Jodi assembled a world-class team to bring her book to life with her publisher Naimah Latif of Latif Communications Group, Inc. The book empowers others to transform their own lives through Rev. Jodi’s inspiring message and action steps in her workbook. You too can model a new behavior to create the best version of yourself!‬The contributing authors include Dr. Patrick Porter, CEO BrainTap, Jeramy Freeman CEO Freeman Formula, Dr. Matt James, Empowerment Inc., Dr. Stephen Spencer, ProTouch Rehab, Dr. J.R. Heiz, Dr.Vibe, Dr. Scott Donkin, Donkin Chiropractic, Rajai Kaldani, GetTheFrequency.com Jen Stennett, JEM Counseling, Robin Wheeler, Fetiche Cosmetics, Spencer Jones, Jonesin’ For, Shirin Meherally, Radiant Quantum Healing, Kelly Moselle, Georgia Addiction Counseling Association, and Dr. Lara Varden, E3 Elevated. Contributing Artists are Jennifer Carlquist, Christina Fejzullah, and Rev. Jodi unveils her divinely inspired photography.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬Rev. Jodi Suson has emerged as a leading figure in health, wellness, and spirituality. She has taught and been a motivational speaker for many organizations, most recently including GACA, the Georgia Addiction Counselors Association, and the Holistic Lifestyle Conference. Rev. Jodi is Board Certified in Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) and certified through Amen Clinics as a Brain Health Professional. She also has certifications in Holistic Nutrition, Essential Oils, and is highly trained in precision sound healing and frequency healing.Rev. Jodi is a powerful Medical Intuitive, Quantum Energy Healer, Animal Communicator, and Practitioner of Divine Intervention Spontaneous Remission. She shares her wisdom on her ‭Podcast, Self-‬Cell CareTM‭. This podcast is available on Rumble and all other podcast platforms. She empowers people to take control of their health and rise up to who they are ‬meant to be, by resetting old belief systems, embracing a toxic-free lifestyle, healing soul fractures, releasing karmic agreements and negative ancestral patterns that leave emotional imprints.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬While Rev. Jodi is trained in various holistic modalities, the multi-modal approaches to healing were downloaded to her from the Divine. Rev. Jodi teaches the power of the body’s innate ability to self-heal. You can catch a glimpse on this video using this link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/wyDNspgbqz0 Rev. Jodi is a former gymnast and bodybuilder at ‬Barrington High School in Barrington, IL, Graduate of DePaul University, IL and Lake Forest Graduate School of Management, IL.To learn more about Rev. Jodi and pre-order her book, please visit: https://susonessentials.com/healing-insights-emotional-healing-toxic-free-living/ A portion of each sale will be donated to the Environmental Working Group, Environmental Health Trust, The Organic Consumers Association, Alliance for Natural Health, PAVE, and Erin’s Law. Each has provided the community with the information needed to make informed choices about navigating the toxic environment we now live in.Location Info: Suson Essentials LLC, 55 Atlanta St, Suite 395 Marietta,‭ ‬GA‭ ‬30060. For more information or to request Rev. Jodi as a speaker, please email Jodi@SusonEssentials.com or call 847-738-0242, Naimah Latif at LatifMediaGroup@yahoo.com 312-849-3456‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

