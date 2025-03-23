AVG Achieves Certification from AV-Comparatives for Outstanding Protection Against Fake Online Shops
AVG has made impressive progress in this area, earning certification for its effectiveness in protecting users from online shopping scams.”INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, March 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, a globally recognized independent authority in cybersecurity testing, is pleased to announce that AVG has been awarded certification for its exceptional ability to detect and block fraudulent online shops. This certification highlights AVG's commitment to providing advanced security solutions that protect consumers from the increasing threat of fake e-commerce websites.
In the November 2024 Fake-Shops Detection Test, AV-Comparatives evaluated 37 cybersecurity solutions to assess their effectiveness in identifying and preventing access to fraudulent online shops. AVG showed significant improvement from previous evaluations, achieving a detection rate of >90%. This performance places AVG among the top security solutions in this category.
The rise of fake online shops presents a growing danger to consumers, leading to financial fraud and data theft. These deceptive sites are designed to closely resemble legitimate e-commerce platforms, making them increasingly difficult to spot. AV-Comparatives’ rigorous testing process evaluates security solutions against a wide variety of fraudulent websites to measure their effectiveness in real-world conditions.
"The surge in fake online shops highlights the urgent need for robust security solutions capable of detecting and blocking fraudulent sites before they cause harm," said Andreas Clementi, CEO and Founder of AV-Comparatives. "AVG has made impressive progress in this area, earning certification for its effectiveness in protecting users from online shopping scams."
AVG’s certification reflects its dedication to enhancing online safety for users. By successfully detecting and blocking access to fraudulent shops, AVG helps prevent consumers from falling victim to scams that could compromise their personal and financial information.
AV-Comparatives applauds AVG for its commitment to cybersecurity excellence and its proactive approach to tackling emerging online threats. Consumers are encouraged to use certified security solutions like AVG to stay protected against the evolving risks of cybercrime.
About AVG
AVG is a leader in software security products for families and individuals who want carefree connected living, and part of Gen™, a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. AVG has an award-winning consumer portfolio including internet security, performance optimization, location services, data controls and insights, and privacy and identity protection, for PCs and mobile devices. AVG products and services are continuously rated best-in-class by VB100, AV-Comparatives, and AV-TEST. Learn more at AVG.com.
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organization that conducts systematic testing to evaluate the performance of security software and mobile security solutions. By utilizing one of the largest sample collections worldwide, AV-Comparatives creates a real-world testing environment to ensure accurate and reliable results. AV-Comparatives provides freely accessible reports to individuals, media outlets, and academic institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives is a globally recognized seal of approval for security software excellence.
