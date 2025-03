NORTON Achieves Certification from AV-Comparatives for Outstanding Protection Against Fake Online Shops

Norton Logo Fake-Shop Certificate Norton 2024 Logo AV-Comparatives

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA, March 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AV-Comparatives , a globally recognized independent authority in cybersecurity testing, is pleased to announce that NORTON has been awarded certification for its exceptional ability to detect and block fraudulent online shops. This certification highlights NORTON's commitment to providing advanced security solutions that protect consumers from the increasing threat of fake e-commerce websites.In the November 2024 Fake-Shop Detection Test, AV-Comparatives evaluated 37 cybersecurity solutions to assess their effectiveness in identifying and preventing access to fraudulent online shops. NORTON showed significant improvement from previous evaluations, achieving a detection rate of >90%. This performance places NORTON among the top security solutions in this category.The rise of fake online shops presents a growing danger to consumers, leading to financial fraud and data theft. These deceptive sites are designed to closely resemble legitimate e-commerce platforms, making them increasingly difficult to spot. AV-Comparatives’ rigorous testing process evaluates security solutions against a wide variety of fraudulent websites to measure their effectiveness in real-world conditions."The surge in fake online shops highlights the urgent need for robust security solutions capable of detecting and blocking fraudulent sites before they cause harm," said Andreas Clementi, CEO and Founder of AV-Comparatives. "NORTON has made impressive progress in this area, earning certification for its effectiveness in protecting users from online shopping scams."NORTON’s certification reflects its dedication to enhancing online safety for users. By successfully detecting and blocking access to fraudulent shops, NORTON helps prevent consumers from falling victim to scams that could compromise their personal and financial information.AV-Comparatives applauds NORTON for its commitment to cybersecurity excellence and its proactive approach to tackling emerging online threats. Consumers are encouraged to use certified security solutions like NORTON to stay protected against the evolving risks of cybercrime.For more details on the Fake-Shops Detection Test and to view the full report, visit:About NORTONNorton is a leader in Cyber Safety, and part of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Norton empowers millions of individuals and families with award-winning protection for their devices, online privacy, and identity. Norton products and services are certified by independent testing organizations including AV-TEST, AV-Comparatives, and SE Labs. Norton is a founding member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware. Learn more at Norton.com and GenDigital.com.About AV-ComparativesAV-Comparatives is an independent organization that conducts systematic testing to evaluate the performance of security software and mobile security solutions. By utilizing one of the largest sample collections worldwide, AV-Comparatives creates a real-world testing environment to ensure accurate and reliable results. AV-Comparatives provides freely accessible reports to individuals, media outlets, and academic institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives is a globally recognized seal of approval for security software excellence

