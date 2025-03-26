HiPaaS Hosted its 2nd Hospital AI Conference

Experts and healthcare leaders engage in insightful discussions at the Hospital AI Conference, hosted by HiPaaS, exploring the future of AI. HiPaaS_Logo_Make_AI_Real

The conference focused on real-world AI use cases, future AI adoption barriers across hospitals & constraints with EHR systems

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HiPaaS Inc. , a leading provider of EHR AI and Integration services, recently hosted its 2nd Hospital AI Conference on March 19th, 2025 at VC Nest in Palo Alto, California. The panel of speakers included well known Hospital CIOs, CMIOs, and industry AI Leaders. For more details about the speakers please visit https://www.hipaas.com/hospital-ai-conference The conference focused on real-world AI use cases, future AI adoption barriers across hospitals and constraints with EHR systems such as Epic, Cerner, Meditech, Allscripts, and others. Through keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive dialogue, the event addressed the operational and technological dimensions of deploying AI in hospital settings.HiPaaS CEO, Sandeep Deokule kicked off the conference with summarizing AI trends in Hospitals and challenges that CIOs and vendors are facing to enable AI. The key challenges like operational backlog, budget constraints, EHR application roadmaps, and change management slow down the overall AI adoption. “Some of the Hospitals have operational backlog which extends to two years. Priority for CIO’s is to focus on keep the lights on rather than AI related innovation.” said Sandeep Deokule.The panel discussion quickly got into the constraints imposed by EHR applications - To implement any AI use case, it has to be integrated with Hospital EHR, and they have their own roadmap of delivering AI. To make changes to the EHR outside the roadmap requires a high cost of labor.The discussion then touched upon some of the AI use cases which have shown lot of benefits such as ER prioritization of patients and imaging automation to detect issues. From the clinical operational standpoint the leading use case is around Ambient listening. Executives and physicians discussed pilot programs using AI tools that passively transcribe clinician-patient interactions into structured EMR notes—freeing providers from hours of after-hours documentation. AI has already started reducing cognitive load by transcribing doctor-patient interactions and surfacing clinical insights from images — it’s helping us give time back to clinicians so they can focus on care.AI technologies like generative AI and chatbots are helping to better communicate with patients. One of the hospitals was able to reach 500K patients in a week using an AI chatbot, what would’ve taken 100 human hours over a month. With AI, we can touch so many more lives than we can personally do as a clinician or executive.Another recurring message was that digital transformation is not only about technology—it’s about people. AI’s potential will be fully realized only when healthcare professionals are equipped to use it confidently and effectively. Panelists discussed the need to transition from traditional, memorization-based training toward digital fluency, where staff are taught how to prompt AI tools, interpret results, and incorporate insights into care workflows. “We’re moving from teaching memorization to teaching how to search and prompt—because the answer is already in the room,” one speaker explained.In the closing panel, participants looked ahead, expressing confidence that AI will soon become as essential to healthcare as electricity or the internet. Far from being a standalone initiative, AI will be embedded into daily operations across departments—from patient intake and call centers to diagnostics and care coordination. One CIO coined a striking phrase: “CIOs will manage digital FTEs,” referring to the increasing role of AI agents functioning alongside human teams. Whether answering patient questions or triaging requests, these agents will play a critical role in reducing workload and accelerating service delivery.HiPaaS reaffirmed its commitment to helping hospitals adopt AI responsibly. By delivering interoperable solutions that integrate with existing EHR platforms, HiPaaS bridges the gap.About HiPaaSHiPaaS Inc. is a healthcare technology company specializing in EHR Services, Hospital AI solutions and EHR Integration, with a mission to make healthcare more connected and intelligent. For more information about the event visit www.hipaas.com

