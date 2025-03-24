Street Haven Celebrates 60 Years of Empowering Women at Anniversary Gala

Street Haven Shelter

The agency will be celebrating its 60th anniversary on March 25, 2025 with a gala at Galleria Italia, Art Gallery of Ontario.

This milestone honours our past and marks the next chapter as we unveil plans for a Women’s Healthy Housing Campus in downtown Toronto, aiming to triple our affordable housing footprint.” — Dr. Siu Mee Cheng

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Street Haven is an award-winning multi-service not-for-profit women’s agency dedicated to supporting women experiencing homelessness. The agency will be celebrating its 60th anniversary on March 25, 2025 with a gala at Galleria Italia, Art Gallery of Ontario. This milestone event will reflect on six decades of innovation and service to providing shelters, affordable supportive care housing , addiction treatment, mental health and trauma counselling, training and employment support to women experiencing homelessness and poverty.The gala will bring together key government and community stakeholders, community leaders, supporters, staff and past and present clients to celebrate Street Haven’s grass-roots history that was founded by Governor General Award Winner and nurse, the late Peggy Ann Walpole, and the innovations in creating Canada’s first women’s shelter and women’s residential addictions treatment program.The event will be kicked off with remarks from Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, Councillor Chris Moise and MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam to acknowledge and recognize Street Haven’s contributions to the community. The event will feature a curated exhibit of our archival records over Street Haven’s history’s 60 years including memorabilia, and stories of resilience and success from our clients. We will also be holding a silent auction of donated client art.“This event is important because it highlights the significant achievements and impact that Street Haven has had on society and homeless women as a result of our innovative leadership that includes creating Canada’s first women’s shelter and residential addictions treatment. We have played a critical role to ending homelessness for tens of thousands of women” said Dr. Siu Mee Cheng, Executive Director of Street Haven. “This milestone allows us to celebrate our past but will also mark our next chapter as we unveil our plans to develop a Women’s Healthy Housing Campus in downtown Toronto that will aim to triple our affordable housing footprint.”Street Haven continues to be at the forefront of addressing the homeless and affordable housing crisis in Toronto and this celebration gala will demonstrate our historic efforts and our future ambitions towards making a dent on homelessness among women in need.For media inquiries, please contact:Nevil Kaswala Event Manager Street Haven Phone: 416-458-8133 Email: events@streethaven.comAbout Street HavenFounded in 1965, Street Haven provides a full continuum of support for women experiencing homelessness, including emergency shelter, supportive housing, addiction treatment, and training programs. We are building an inclusive community that empowers women to grow and thrive. For more information visit: Streethaven.org.

