New Book Challenges Traditional Views of Jesus, Advocating Radical Biblical Monotheism

Cover of Jesus is Only God, Not a Man by Andrei Efremov, offering a radical take on biblical monotheism and challenging traditional Christian doctrines.

A bold reexamination of history, psychology, and Scripture—revealing how theological tradition distorts God’s true identity. Available now on Amazon.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Psychiatrist and theologian Andrei Efremov challenges conventional Christian beliefs about Jesus in his provocative new book, Jesus is Only God, Not a Man - Rethinking the Nature of Jesus: How Mainstream Oneness Still Falls Short of Pure Monotheism. Efremov asserts that Jesus is solely and completely God, manifested fully in human form without a distinct human nature, rejecting both Trinitarianism and mainstream Oneness theology.This "Exclusively God" take cuts through the clutter of traditional theology, making it easier for believers to see God clearly and build a real, no-nonsense relationship with Him.Highlights from Jesus is Only God, Not a Man:- Dismisses the Trinity and "two-nature" doctrine as incompatible with biblical monotheism- Critiques mainstream Oneness theology for maintaining a division between Jesus' human and divine elements- Connects theological missteps to cognitive biases, particularly the mind's inclination toward dualistic thought- Contends that Greek philosophy and church councils corrupted the original Christian message- Advocates for a return to a straightforward, scriptural understanding of God as absolutely oneEfremov argues that doctrines like the Trinity and the "two-nature" concept of Christ, influenced by Greek philosophy and historical church councils, introduce unnecessary complexity. Drawing on his psychiatric expertise, he demonstrates how human cognitive biases, especially the propensity to separate and classify, have shaped theological interpretations.Jesus is Only God, Not a Man encourages constructive discourse within Christianity and across faith traditions, urging readers to reexamine fundamental beliefs and rediscover a simpler, more meaningful connection with the indivisible God of Scripture.The book is available for purchase on Amazon now.

