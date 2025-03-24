LeMareschal Introduces Elite Female Bodyguards & Security-Trained Nannies (Nannyguards)

female bodyguards Nannyguards - Security Trained Nannies LeMareschal Logo

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeMareschal LLC is proud to announce the expansion of its security services through its subsidiaries, Athena Worldwide and Nannyguards, offering specialized female bodyguard and child protection services tailored to meet the evolving security needs of clients worldwide.

-Athena Worldwide: Pioneering Female Executive Protection

Established in 2002, Athena Worldwide has been at the forefront of empowering women in the security industry. Our female bodyguards undergo rigorous training to provide discreet and effective protection, seamlessly blending into various environments while ensuring the safety and security of our clients. With comprehensive training programs and high-quality services tailored to the unique needs of our diverse clientele, we have solidified our reputation as a trusted provider of female bodyguard services worldwide.

-Nannyguards: Combining Childcare Expertise with Security Training

Recognizing the unique security needs of celebrity and high-net-worth families, LeMareschal introduces Nannyguards—founded in 2009 as the world’s first hybrid service combining childcare with protective services. Nannyguards are highly trained nannies and mannies who have undergone specialized security training, equipping them with the skills necessary to protect children in various situations. This innovative approach ensures that children receive the highest quality of care, coupled with specialized security measures.

-Comprehensive Training and Expertise

Both Athena Worldwide and Nannyguards emphasize rigorous training programs to ensure their operatives are equipped with the latest skills and knowledge in the security field. This commitment to continuous development guarantees that our clients receive services from professionals who adhere to the highest standards of excellence and ethics.

-Global Reach and Diverse Clientele

With a presence across the United States, United Kingdom, India, United Arab Emirates, and the European Union, LeMareschal’s subsidiaries cater to a diverse clientele, including celebrities, corporate executives, royal families, and private individuals. Our ability to adapt to various cultural contexts and client needs underscores our commitment to providing personalized and effective security solutions.

-About LeMareschal LLC

LeMareschal is a premier global security and intelligence consulting firm dedicated to providing elite risk management and protective solutions. With decades of experience, we have built a strong reputation for delivering customized, high-level security strategies tailored to the unique needs of corporations, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. Our unwavering commitment to excellence, client collaboration, and operational precision has positioned us as a trusted leader in the security industry.

