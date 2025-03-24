New Booklet Unveils a Legal Model for Recognizing Sri Lanka’s Tamil Genocide, Urges Global Action for Justice

Justice for Sri Lanka's Genocide Against Tamils booklet front page Justice for Sri Lanka's Genocide Against Tamils booklet back page Tamil PAC Logo

The booklet situates the 2009 genocide within a broader pattern of post-1948 and includes policies like 1956 Sinhala Only Act, pogroms such as Black July 1983

Genocide denial fuels injustice, Acknowledging Sri Lanka’s genocide against Tamils is the first step to ensuring it never happens again.” — Tamil PAC added.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A ground-truth-based new booklet , Justice for Sri Lanka's Genocide Against Tamils , presents a compelling legal argument that the Sri Lankan state committed genocide against the Tamil people during the final stages of its 26-year war, which ended on May 18, 2009. Supported by a coalition of organizations in the USA and Canada, the booklet compiles extensive evidence and analysis to assert that Sri Lanka’s actions meet the stringent criteria of the 1948 UN Genocide Convention. It calls for international recognition, accountability, and support for Tamil self-determination as crucial steps toward healing decades of trauma and preventing future atrocities.The booklet highlights the catastrophic events of 2009 in the Vanni region, where Tamil civilian death estimates range from 40,000 (UN figures) to 169,796. These deaths, primarily caused by relentless government shelling of so-called "No Fire Zones" (NFZs), represent a staggering 13–57% of the Vanni Tamil population—a scale that legally constitutes genocide."This is not just a historical reckoning—it’s a legal imperative," said Tamil PAC. "The evidence is overwhelming: systematic mass killings, sexual violence, and engineered starvation were not mere byproducts of war but deliberate acts to destroy the Tamil people as an ethnic group. The world can no longer turn a blind eye."A Legal Framework Rooted in EvidenceThe booklet meticulously aligns Sri Lanka’s actions with the Genocide Convention’s definition, which includes acts committed with "intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group, as such." It identifies three key genocidal acts:1. Killing Members of the GroupThe Sri Lankan military’s bombardment of NFZs—designated safe havens packed with over 300,000 Tamil civilians—averaged 1,000 deaths per day in the war’s final weeks. A LEGAL MODEL describes a "Vanni Kill Chain," where artillery, cluster munitions, and white phosphorus turned NFZs into "Kill Boxes", not sanctuaries, resulting in 140,000 deaths by May 18, 2009.2. Causing Serious Bodily or Mental HarmThe booklet documents widespread rape, sexual mutilation, and torture of Tamil detainees, with hundreds of cases underreported due to survivor stigma. A LEGAL MODEL recounts "Rwanda-like" scenes: severed limbs, burn injuries, and mass psychological trauma from relentless attacks.3. Inflicting Conditions of Life to Cause DestructionSri Lanka deliberately restricted food and medical supplies, shelled hospitals, and created inhumane conditions in IDP camps for 284,000 displaced Tamils. A LEGAL MODEL details a "Gas Chamber Effect", where Tamils were herded into shrinking NFZs, amplifying casualties through starvation and lack of medical care.The booklet argues that the intent behind these acts is inferable from circumstantial evidence, a method upheld by international tribunals like the ICTR and ICTY. Sri Lanka deployed a disproportionate force—14 times the LTTE’s fighter strength, conflated Tamil civilians with combatants and exploited the "War on Terror" to mask ethnic targeting.Historical Context and Political MomentumThe booklet situates the 2009 genocide within a broader pattern of post-1948, as noted in Ontario’s Bill 104. This history includes discriminatory policies like the 1956 Sinhala Only Act and pogroms such as Black July 1983. Sri Lanka’s escalation during the 2002–2007 peace process (A LEGAL MODEL, Stage 1) set the stage for genocide.The booklet’s release coincides with growing political recognition:The U.S. House Resolution H. RES. 1230 (2024) urges acknowledgment of the Tamil genocide and supports a self-determination-based solution through an independence referendum.Canada’s Parliament unanimously declared May 18 as Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day in 2022.Ontario’s 2021 Tamil Genocide Education Week Act cites 40,000–146,679 deaths in 2009 alone."These recognitions are a lifeline for survivors," said the Tamil Genocide Memorial. "They affirm our pain and demand justice where Sri Lanka has offered only impunity."A Call to ActionThe booklet also highlights ongoing postwar abuses—land grabs, militarization, and repression of Tamil memorialization—underscoring the need for recognition to halt intergenerational trauma."Genocide denial fuels ongoing injustice," Tamil PAC added. "Acknowledging Sri Lanka’s genocide against Tamils is the crucial first step toward ensuring such atrocities are never repeated. True non-recurrence requires empowering Tamils through a permanent political solution that recognizes their right to self-determination. This can—and must—be achieved peacefully and democratically through an independence referendum."Voices of the AffectedFor Tamil survivors and the diaspora, the booklet is more than a legal document—it’s a testament to resilience."The world must know this was not just war—it was extermination."Photographic evidence in the booklet, including images of cluster munition shells and white phosphorus burns, starkly illustrates these horrors, directly challenging Sri Lanka’s denials.Global ImplicationsThe Tamil genocide case carries lessons for conflicts worldwide, from Myanmar to Xinjiang, where states exploit counterterrorism to target ethnic groups. A LEGAL MODEL warns that post-9/11 legal ambiguities amplify genocide risks. Sri Lanka leveraged these loopholes by expelling UN observers in 2008 and manipulating population estimates to starve Tamils.The booklet calls for a harmonized legal framework integrating genocide law, international humanitarian law (IHL), and counterterrorism regulations to close these loopholes.About the Supporting OrganizationsTamil Americans United PAC (Tamil PAC - https://tamilamericansunited.com/ Tamil Genocide Memorial (TGM - https://tamilgenocide.com/ Federation of Global Tamil Organizations (FGTO - https://fgto.org/ Ottawa Tamil Association (OTA - https://ottawatamilassociation.ca/ Ilankai Tamil Sangam (ITS - https://sangam.org/ Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America (FeTNA - https://fetna.org/ Media Contact:Tamil Americans United PAC (Tamil PAC)

Justice for Sri Lanka's Genocide Against Tamils booklet release at Tamil Heritage Month Gala 2025 in Ottawa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.