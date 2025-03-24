AM.CO.ZA Welcomes Students For an Unforgettable Day Of Hands-On Learning

AM.CO.ZA Offers Students A Hands-On Learning Experience With Cutting-Edge Technology

Empowering Students With Hands-on Experience Is The Key To Shaping Future Innovators” — AM.CO.ZA

GAUTENG, SUNNYROCK, SOUTH AFRICA, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bunch of excited students from the Abundant Life Christian Academy recently visited Advanced Machinery ( AM.CO.ZA ) for a day all about getting their hands dirty with machines and learning about the Industry. Instead of just being a regular school trip, it turned into something way cooler, full of creative vibes, new discoveries, and a whole lot of fun.Instead of just standing around watching, the kids jumped right in. They created their own designs, grabbed some T-shirts they’d brought along, and got to create their own T-shirts with the direct-to-film (DTF) printing setup. Watching their artwork get pressed onto the fabric was easily the best part, it really hit home how wild modern printing tech can be.As they poked around the workshop, their questions came nonstop. “How’s this machine work?” “What’s that one do?” The AM.CO.ZA crew didn’t hold back, dishing out answers and showing them the ropes. By the end, everyone had a solid grip on what this machinery world is all about.The day flew by with so much going on that they couldn’t even finish printing all the custom tees. No big deal, though—AM.CO.ZA said they’d wrap up the rest and drop them off later so every kid could still snag their one-of-a-kind shirt.“We loved having these kids here,” one of the AM.CO.ZA staff said. “They brought this crazy energy, and it was awesome to show them what’s possible with our machines.”One of the students nailed it: “This was so cool! We got to play with these insane machines and learned a ton. No way I’m forgetting this.” Some of them even started chatting about what they might want to do down the road, pretty neat to see it click like that.Curious how it all went down? They’ve got a video of it:Big props to AM.CO.ZA for letting these kids dive in headfirst. Stuff like this doesn’t happen every day, but it left a mark, lighting a spark of curiosity, creativity, and a fresh take on what machines can do.About AM.CO.ZAAM.CO.ZA, run by Advanced Machinery (Pty) Ltd, is a South African business that got its start in 2013. It’s earned a strong name for itself by supplying top-notch printing, laser, vinyl cutting, and manufacturing gear. The company’s all about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible while keeping customers happy, offering a wide lineup of machines that suit businesses big and small. Based just outside Johannesburg, its 6,000-square-meter headquarters sits between Edenvale and Bedfordview, right off the N12 highway—close enough to OR Tambo International Airport that you could get there in about 10 minutes. From that hub, AM.CO.ZA has spread its wings with branches across the country, cementing its place as a go-to name in the industry.Media Contact:AM.CO.ZA - Advanced Machinery (Pty) LtdPhone Number: 060 600 6000Email Address: services2@am.co.zaHQ Address: 2 Makro Place, Sunnyrock 1401, Gauteng

