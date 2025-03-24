Koach Hub & Impact Soccer Strategic Alliance Announcement 2025

Koach Hub Announces Strategic Partnership with U.S.-based Impact Soccer to Elevate Football Development empowering coaches, teams, and players everywhere.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore-based Koach Hub , a leading Sports Tech platform developed specifically for football/soccer, announced a strategic partnership with Impact Soccer , a U.S.-based company leveraging AI and data analytics to enhance player performance and development. This collaboration will see a seamless integration of Impact Soccer’s AI-based insights, making their advanced match and team analysis tools more accessible to footballers and coaches in Southeast Asia and beyond.Through this partnership, in addition to the integration, both companies will also actively promote each other's products and services, expanding their reach in the U.S., Asia, and other global markets. Koach Hub will offer Impact Soccer’s AI-driven analytics as part of its suite of football development resources, enabling players, coaches, and academies to leverage innovative technology for performance tracking, talent identification, and overall skill enhancement. By combining Koach Hub’s extensive network with Impact Soccer’s technological advancements, the two organizations aim to revolutionize how footballers refine their game.“Koach Hub is committed to raising the standard of football development, and this partnership with Impact Soccer is a significant step forward in achieving that goal,” said Tariq Cassim, CEO of Koach Hub. “By bringing Impact Soccer’s state-of-the-art AI solutions to our market, we can provide players and coaches with powerful tools to improve performance and training efficiency. This collaboration will be a game-changer for aspiring footballers in our network.”The CEO of Impact Soccer, Joshua Konowe, stated, "This partnership aligns with our mission to democratize high-quality football analytics for everyone. Impact Soccer empowers Koach Hub's customers with automated video analysis, delivering professional-level match statistics quickly, from any camera, with no learning curve. This collaboration expands access to advanced video insights, and we are thrilled to partner with such a professional organization."This partnership marks a new era in football training, where technology and data analytics become integral in shaping the next generation of football stars. Both companies are eager to roll out joint initiatives, including product education, reseller programs, and strategic outreach efforts, to enhance player development across various levels.For more information about this partnership, please visit www.koachhub.com and http://impactsoccer.ai/

