Joey Med Receives LegitScript Certification, Expands Advertising Reach with Google and Meta

Joey Med – Now LegitScript Certified for Trusted Online Healthcare

Joey Med’s LegitScript approval marks a major step forward for the HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform, unlocking access to regulated advertising channels.

We’re thrilled to earn LegitScript certification. It reflects our commitment to safe, discreet online healthcare for all.” — Karim Gaber, CEO of Joey Med

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joey Med, a leading telehealth platform that provides discreet online care for weight loss, sexual health, and hair growth, is proud to announce its LegitScript certification. This achievement places Joey Med among a select group of healthcare providers authorized to advertise on Google and Meta (Facebook/Instagram), allowing it to reach more individuals in need of safe, accessible, and private care.

LegitScript is the industry standard for certifying healthcare businesses that operate ethically and in compliance with regulations. This rigorous vetting process ensures that Joey Med adheres to the highest legal, safety, and privacy standards, including HIPAA regulations. Certification from LegitScript is a prerequisite for platforms like Google and Meta to run healthcare and pharmaceutical ads, guaranteeing that only trusted providers can reach potential patients.

"We are thrilled to achieve our LegitScript certification and broaden our advertising reach,” said Karim Gaber, CEO of Joey Med. “This accomplishment reflects our mission to provide safe, modern, and discreet healthcare options for people across the country, particularly those who have limited access to traditional in-person care."

Joey Med's certification comes at a time when patients are increasingly seeking convenient telehealth solutions for common health issues. Supported by certified medical providers, Joey Med offers personalized treatments such as Semaglutide and Tirzepatide for weight loss, VitalityMax for erectile dysfunction, and MaxHair and YouthLocks for hair regrowth.

With an easy-to-navigate online platform, patients can complete a medical intake, receive expert review, and have prescriptions shipped directly to their homes—all without leaving their house. Every step of this process is designed to be HIPAA-compliant, secure, and private.

The LegitScript approval not only boosts Joey Med’s credibility but also opens up powerful advertising opportunities. The company can now run paid search and social media ads across major platforms, increasing visibility and helping more individuals find medically supervised, judgment-free care.

"LegitScript approval assures our patients that they are partnering with a verified, responsible provider,” Gaber added. “We’re eager to build on this momentum and continue enhancing access to care."

Joey Med plans to leverage this opportunity to initiate targeted campaigns across search and social media, enhance health education through its blog and newsletters, and promote awareness around the benefits of safe, digital-first healthcare.

For more information or to start your treatment journey, visit: www.joeymed.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.