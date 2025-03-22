ElevateOS Expands Multi-State Capabilities to Support Class A Multifamily Growth

All-in-one property management platform extends nationwide reach to serve luxury multifamily communities with integrated technology and hospitality services.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ElevatedOS, a leading provider of integrated technology and service solutions for Class A multifamily communities, today announced the expansion of its multi-state capabilities to meet growing demand from luxury residential property managers and developers nationwide.

The expansion strengthens ElevateOS's ability to deliver its comprehensive ecosystem that consolidates technology, services, and resident engagement into a single platform, allowing property managers to enhance resident experiences while streamlining operations.

"The luxury multifamily market demands solutions that match the premium experience residents expect," said Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of ElevateOS. "By expanding our multi-state capabilities, we're responding to the industry's need for a unified system that eliminates app fatigue and delivers measurable engagement metrics while providing the high-touch services that define Class A communities."

ElevateOS's platform differentiates itself by combining traditional property management technology with human-powered hospitality services. While competitors focus solely on digital solutions for lease management, rent payments, and maintenance work orders, ElevateOS integrates these essentials with concierge-style personal services, professional event planning, and amenity management through a single, custom branded resident app.

"What sets us apart is our understanding that building an app is easy, but managing people and services is hard," added Koczwara. "We do both, providing property managers with technology that not only handles operations but delivers experiences that build community and brand loyalty."

Since launching its all-in-one technology platform in 2017, ElevateOS has experienced significant growth, including over 100 percent expansion in 2021. The company currently partners with the top one percent of luxury apartments in the industry and was recognized with gold in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards. ElevateOS now supports over 800 total multifamily communities across the U.S., their operations teams, and 200,000+ residents across 230 cities. The ElevateOS team has completed over 1 million personal services and hosted over 10,000 resident events.

Unifying Technology, Services, and Resident Engagement

Unlike typical PropTech providers, ElevateOS offers a vertically integrated platform combining property management tools with human-powered amenities. The platform’s key features include:

• Branded Resident App: A single, white-labeled app combining rent payments, maintenance, amenity reservations, access control, smart home technology and more.

• Property Hub Dashboard: Provides property managers with real-time insights into resident engagement metrics, a unified inbox, and more helping optimize community operations.

• Personal Services: On-demand hotel-style personal concierge services such as housekeeping, pet walking and grooming, massage, fitness, handyman services, and more to provide a first-class resident living experience

• Full-Service Event Management: Professional event planners organize premium experiences to build resident loyalty and community engagement.

By consolidating services under one roof, ElevateOS helps reduce the number of vendors property teams interact with, alleviating administrative burdens and maximizing efficiency. ElevateOS clients reduce point solutions by upwards of 75%, increase their NOI by $23 per unit per month, and increase resident retention by 10%.

Property managers using ElevateOS report stronger resident retention, increased amenity utilization, and significant time savings for on-site staff. The platform's ability to consolidate multiple functions eliminates the need for residents to navigate different apps for various services, creating a seamless experience that aligns with the premium positioning of Class A properties.

The multi-state expansion comes as luxury multifamily communities increasingly focus on experiential marketing to attract and retain residents in a competitive market.

To learn more about ElevaedOS or schedule a demo, visit the company website or call +1 312-600-4968.

About ElevatedOS

ElevatedOS (https://www.elevatedliving.com/about-us) is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase luxury lifestyle amenities.

