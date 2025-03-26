Nyra Nails – Nail Art Salon Brings Expert Nail Artistry to North Surrey’s Fraser Heights/Fleetwood Area

Nail Artist Paramjot Kaur from Nyra Nails Different Nail Art Designs and Styles Done By Paramjot Kaur at Nyra Nails Salon

SURREY, BC, CANADA, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nyra Nails – Nail Art Salon is thrilled to announce its grand opening in the Fraser Heights/Fleetwood area of North Surrey, offering premium nail art services to clients across the Lower Mainland. Owned by renowned nail artist Paramjot Kaur, formerly of Punjab, India, the salon brings a touch of elegance and creativity to the local beauty scene With years of experience in intricate nail art and design, Paramjot Kaur has built a reputation for excellence in nail artistry. Now, she brings her expertise to Canada, offering customized manicures, pedicures, gel extensions, acrylics, and stunning nail art to clients in Surrey, Coquitlam, Burnaby, Maple Ridge, Vancouver, Richmond, White Rock, Langley, and Delta.“I’m so excited to open Nyra Nails and share my passion for nail art with the community,” says Paramjot Kaur. “Every set of nails is a canvas, and I love creating unique, beautiful designs that make my clients feel confident and glamorous.”Located at 15998 111 Ave BSMT, Surrey, BC V4N 1C8, Nyra Nails provides a welcoming and hygienic environment, using high-quality products to ensure long-lasting, stunning results. Whether clients seek classic elegance or bold, artistic designs , Nyra Nails delivers exceptional service with a personalized touch

