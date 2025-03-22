CE meets Governor of Guangdong to strengthen comprehensive cooperation

MACAU, March 22 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met with the Governor of Guangdong Province, Mr Wang Weizhong. The two officials exchanged views on topics such as continuously strengthening comprehensive Guangdong-Macao cooperation; and jointly advancing the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

The meeting was held on Friday (21 March) at the Government Headquarters in Macao. Mr Sam expressed a warm welcome to Governor Wang and his delegation, and gratitude to the Guangdong Government for its consistent support for Macao’s development. Mr Sam said Macao and Guangdong are closely connected, with frequent exchanges in various fields, and deepening cooperative ties.

Looking ahead, Guangdong-Macao cooperation must develop higher levels, deeper layers, and in more diverse areas. Both sides need to continue strengthening cooperation mechanisms, while enhancing joint efforts to advance initiatives that create greater synergy, for the benefit of Guangdong and Macao, said the Chief Executive.

The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government was committed to translating into action the spirit of the “Two Sessions”, striving to elevate Macao’s status and role in national economic development and opening-up, said Mr Sam.

Greater efforts would be made to promote the second phase of construction of the Cooperation Zone, promoting high-level economic coordination and regulatory alignment between Macao and the Cooperation Zone, stated Mr Sam. It was also necessary to establish a more coordinated legal framework. All these efforts would bring new momentum to the sustained development of Guangdong and Macao, while better serving the broader national development strategy, he added.

The Chief Executive also mentioned that preparations for the 15th National Games and the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and 9th National Special Olympic Games were progressing in an orderly manner, and expressed hope that Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao can successfully host jointly this major sporting event.

Also present at the meeting were: the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man; the Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Mr Yau Yun Wah; and member of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and Director of the United Front Work Department, Mr Wang Xi.