Expanding Protections for Health Care Providers

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to strengthen New York’s shield law that protects abortion providers from out-of-state prosecution. The bill enhances New York’s current shield law to allow medical providers to include only the address of the dispensing health care practice on the prescription label instead of the name of the provider or practice and requires pharmacies to abide by a prescriber's request to remove their name from the prescription label. This legislation builds on a law signed by Governor Hochul in January, days after Louisiana officials attempted to extradite a New York-based doctor who prescribed FDA-approved abortion medication through telehealth.

“New York State is standing up to anti-choice zealots who threaten the sanctity of women’s health care and the medical professionals who provide it,” Governor Hochul said. “My message to anyone who attacks our civil liberties is simple — not here, not now, not ever.”

Legislation S.4587/A.5285 strengthens shield law protections for health care professionals and their patients, building on legislation signed by the Governor earlier this year. This legislation enhances shield law protections by ensuring health care professionals can request pharmacies to replace their name with the practice address on prescription labels, further safeguarding provider and patient privacy.

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am proud to sponsor legislation, alongside Assembly Member Karines Reyes, RN, to strengthen New York’s telehealth shield law and solidify New York’s role as a national leader in protecting abortion rights. New York’s brave doctors are taking significant personal risks to help women access reproductive care, and as red states pursue legal action against New York physicians performing within the scope of their practice, we must support these medical professionals. I would like to thank Assemblymember Karines Reyes for her partnership, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and my colleagues who supported this important legislation, and Governor Kathy Hochul for signing it into law and keeping women’s access to reproductive rights at the forefront of New York’s priorities. I also want to express my deep gratitude to the dedicated doctors who are committed to ensuring women across the country have access to critical healthcare.”

Assemblymember Karines Reyes said, “I applaud Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the Legislature for enacting my bill to swiftly strengthen our state’s shield law for abortion telemedicine services. We must ensure that New York’s medical professionals, especially in smaller practices, are able to remove personal addresses from the prescription bottles that are given to women seeking reproductive and abortion care. This will allow all parties to focus on care for women and pregnant persons, and discourage violations of patient and provider privacy.”

New York City Council Member Farah N. Louis said, “I am grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership in strengthening protections for health care providers and patients. As Chair of the Committee on Women and Gender Equity in the New York City Council, I know how essential it is to ensure reproductive care remains safe and accessible—especially as we face relentless attacks on our rights. We must continue to fortify these protections and stand firm against any efforts to undermine our bodily autonomy, and continually reinforce New York’s role as a sanctuary for reproductive freedom.”

New York City Council Member Lynn Schumann said, “As Chair of the New York City Council’s Health Committee, I applaud Governor Hochul for taking decisive action to protect reproductive health care providers and patients in New York. At a time when extremists across the country are working to criminalize essential health care, this legislation reaffirms our state’s commitment to safeguarding providers and ensuring that everyone can access the care they need without fear. New York will always be a safe haven for reproductive freedom.”