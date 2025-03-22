Submit Release
DCR News Release – Work Furlough Inmate Missing from OCCC

WORK FURLOUGH INMATE MISSING FROM OCCC

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 21, 2025

HONOLULU — O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) work furlough inmate Jason S. Takaki failed to return to Module 20 Friday, March 21, 2025.

Takaki, 45, left Module 20 on a job-seeking pass this morning and was supposed to return by 2 p.m. today. State Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were notified.

Takaki is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 158 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is serving time for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, forgery and theft.

He now faces a second-degree escape charge, a Class B felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.

Takaki is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

Anyone with information on Takaki’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.

 

Rosemarie Bernardo

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov

 

