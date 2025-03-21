Do Not Drink Notice Issued for Hebert Health Center Customers

RHODE ISLAND, March 21 - The Hebert Health Center public water system located at 180 Log Rd., in Smithfield, Rhode Island is required to issue a Do Not Drink Notice for consumers because manganese was found in the well and following the existing treatment system over the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) Lifetime Health Advisory for Manganese.

The results of manganese collected from the Drilled Well #1 (WL001) sample was 0.386 mg/l. The results of manganese collected from the Drilled Well # 2 (WL002) sample was 0.367 mg/l. The third sample was collected at the Treatment Plant, after treatment. The results of manganese collected from the Treatment Plant sample was 0.719 mg/l. These levels exceed the EPAs Health Advisory (HA). EPA's 10-day HA for bottle-fed infants younger than 6 months old is 0.3 mg/L. EPAs one-day and 10-day value for adults and children older than 6 months old is 1 mg/L, and EPAs Lifetime HA is 0.3mg/L. The elderly and immunocompromised are also more susceptible to the health effects caused by chemical contamination and the 0.3 mg/L EPA Lifetime HA applies here.

Since the measured concentration of manganese is above the EPA's Health Advisory (HA) for manganese (0.3 mg/L, or 300 µg/L), we are notifying consumers of these results now.

Manganese is a naturally occurring element found in rocks, soil, water, and air. It is commonly found in food such as nuts, legumes, seeds, grains, and green leafy vegetables. It is also found in drinking water. Manganese is an essential nutrient.

For manganese, drinking water concentrations above the lifetime HA are not necessarily harmful to a majority of the population. An individual's nutritional requirements for manganese and potential for harmful health effects may be highly variable. In fact, some adults consume more than 10 mg/day of manganese in their diet without experiencing any harmful health effects.

Bottle-fed infants who drink water containing more than 0.3 mg/L of manganese over a period of 10 days may have negative neurological effects.

Based on the manganese levels in Hebert Health Center's drinking water, and the guidance in the EPA's Health Advisory, consumers should:

• Not drink the water • Not use the tap water to prepare bottles or food for infants. • Not boil tap water that you intend to drink. Boiling, freezing, or letting water stand does not reduce manganese levels. Boiling can increase levels of manganese because manganese remains behind (i.e., is concentrated) when the water evaporates. • Infants, the elderly, and those with liver disease should avoid food made with tap water such as soup. The tap water may be used to prepare foods, such as pasta, where the water is discarded prior to consumption.

Can I use tap water to make ice and drinks? For drinking water concentrations of manganese above 0.3 mg/L, infants, the elderly, and those with liver disease should avoid consuming the water. Do not use tap water to prepare bottles or food for infants.

If you have specific health concerns, you may wish to consult with a medical professional.

Next Steps Where can I get more information? • For more information on manganese in drinking water and the health effects of manganese in Drinking Water, review EPA's Drinking Water Health Advisory for Manganese: https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2014-09/documents/support_cc1_magnese_dwreport_0.pdf

• For more information regarding Hebert Health Center water supply please contact Deanna Paul at 401-231-7016.