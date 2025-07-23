Travel Advisory: I-195 Westbound Limited Night Time Lane Closure

RHODE ISLAND, July 23 - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation today announced that it will close a small portion of the I-195 westbound highspeed lane and shoulder tomorrow night, July 23 from 8:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 24. The work is being done at the request of the City of Providence so that it can have access to work on pipes related to the hurricane barrier.

The shoulder and the highspeed lane will be closed from the Providence River Bridge exit to the South Water Street exit. This span is not on the Washington Bridge.

RIDOT will have traffic control measures in place to ensure the safe and efficient flow of traffic during this work.

All inquiries should be directed to the City of Providence.

Contact: Craig J. Hochman, (401) 680-7515 or Roger Biron (401) 680-7531.