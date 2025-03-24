Submit Release
News Search

There were 213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,237 in the last 365 days.

Zae CPE Set to Drop New Album ‘Heartstrings & Hustle’ in April

Album cover of Love Stone by Zae CPE, depicting themes of love, heartache, and personal growth through soulful, introspective music.

Zae CPE's Love Stone album explores the complexities of love, pain, and personal growth, delivering a heartfelt experience through each track.

Zae CPE’s ‘Heartstrings & Hustle’ album explores love, personal struggle, ambition, and music, offering a powerful, inspiring journey for listeners.

’Heartstrings & Hustle’ is my story, a raw and honest reflection of my journey through love, struggle, and ambition. It’s for anyone chasing their dreams.”
— Zae CPE
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip-hop artist Zae CPE is gearing up for the release of his latest album, Heartstrings & Hustle, set to drop this April. Known for blending deeply personal storytelling with relentless hustle, Zae continues to rise in the music scene with his unique sound.

Following the success of his previous album Burden of Breath and his popular singles such as “Sinning” and “Lost of Luck,” Zae has established himself as a versatile and passionate artist. His newest work, Heartstrings & Hustle, promises to take listeners on an emotional and motivational journey through life’s struggles and triumphs.

Zae’s music draws inspiration from life’s challenges, including love, ambition, and overcoming obstacles. His raw delivery and infectious beats connect with listeners from all walks of life, making him one of the most exciting voices in the underground hip-hop scene.

For more information about Zae CPE and his upcoming album, visit zaecpe.com.

Isaiah Cherry
Zae CPE
+1 214-735-5854
zae@zaecpe.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Zae CPE - Lost of Luck (Official Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Zae CPE Set to Drop New Album ‘Heartstrings & Hustle’ in April

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more