Zae CPE Set to Drop New Album ‘Heartstrings & Hustle’ in April

’Heartstrings & Hustle’ is my story, a raw and honest reflection of my journey through love, struggle, and ambition. It’s for anyone chasing their dreams.” — Zae CPE

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hip-hop artist Zae CPE is gearing up for the release of his latest album, Heartstrings & Hustle, set to drop this April. Known for blending deeply personal storytelling with relentless hustle, Zae continues to rise in the music scene with his unique sound.Following the success of his previous album Burden of Breath and his popular singles such as “ Sinning ” and “ Lost of Luck ,” Zae has established himself as a versatile and passionate artist. His newest work, Heartstrings & Hustle, promises to take listeners on an emotional and motivational journey through life’s struggles and triumphs.Zae’s music draws inspiration from life’s challenges, including love, ambition, and overcoming obstacles. His raw delivery and infectious beats connect with listeners from all walks of life, making him one of the most exciting voices in the underground hip-hop scene.For more information about Zae CPE and his upcoming album, visit zaecpe.com

Zae CPE - Lost of Luck (Official Music Video)

