ASDC Launches Membership Program to Empower Spray Drone Operators at 2025 Spray Drone End User Conference

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Spray Drone Coalition (ASDC) is thrilled to announce the official launch of its membership program at the 2025 Spray Drone End User Conference , the largest and most influential event for spray drone operators in the U.S.This membership initiative comes at a pivotal time when spray drone technology is transforming agriculture across America, generating millions in revenue, creating rural jobs, and promoting sustainable practices. At the same time, spray drone manufacturers (often Chinese-based) face increasing scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers, impacting the supply chain for farmers and operators. ASDC’s membership program is designed to give spray drone operators, businesses, and industry leaders a unified voice to shape the future of the industry.Why Launch at the 2025 Spray Drone End User Conference?“As the premier gathering for spray drone operators — from seasoned professionals to new adopters — this conference provides the perfect opportunity to connect with the people whose work feeds the nation,” said Eric Ringer, ASDC President. Our goal is to not only advocate for this growing industry but also to listen to the concerns of end users so we can represent their interests effectively.”The conference is the largest of its kind, bringing together spray drone operators to share best practices, learn from industry experts, and explore new technologies. Launching the membership program at this foundational event reflects ASDC’s commitment to empowering the very operators driving innovation and economic growth in the agricultural sector.Membership Levels and BenefitsASDC memberships are designed to serve a diverse range of stakeholders in the spray drone community:Basic Membership ($250/year): Ideal for individuals looking to support the coalition’s mission, with access to a quarterly newsletter, policy updates, and apparel discounts.Business Membership ($750/year): Designed for custom applicators and small businesses, offering policy updates, participation in the Policy Forum, and placement on the ASDC Approved Applicator Webpage.*Corporate Membership ($1,500/year): For industry leaders committed to driving advocacy, with additional benefits including sponsorship opportunities, invitations to policy events, and a marketing kit.Student Membership ($50/year): Created for high school and college students interested in drone technology and advocacy.Academic Partner Membership: Tailored for educational institutions supporting the growth of agricultural drone technology.*Requires proof of Part 137 operating certificate and pesticide business license where applicable.Why Membership Matters“All membership fees go toward advancing ASDC’s mission: to represent, protect, and advocate for the interests of the agricultural industry in the use of spray drones and related technology,” said ASDC Secretary, Bryan Sanders. “By engaging directly with policymakers, monitoring legislative activity, and mobilizing our members, we ensure that spray drone operators have a seat at the table.”As the industry faces increasing regulatory scrutiny and rapid growth, now is the time to come together and strengthen the voice of spray drone operators nationwide.To learn more and become a member, visit AmericanSprayDroneCoalition.com About the American Spray Drone Coalition:The American Spray Drone Coalition (ASDC) is dedicated to promoting the adoption of agricultural drone technology to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and economic growth. Through advocacy, education, and collaboration, ASDC champions the interests of American farmers and service providers in the rapidly evolving agricultural technology landscape.

