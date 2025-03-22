New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5001229

TROOPER: Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 03/21/2025 at approximately 1955 hours

LOCATION: Seymour St., Middlebury VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Preseau

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 21, 2025, at approximately 1955 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven barracks made contact with Jeffrey Preseau on Seymour St. in the Town of Middlebury. Preseau had an active arrest warrant out of Addison County and had also violated court ordered conditions that required him to go to court when he was told to.

Preseau was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven barracks for processing. Preseau was issued a citation to appear before Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division on April 7, 2025, at 1230 hours. After processing was complete, Preseau was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility on $200 bail. The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Addison County Sheriff's Department.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 04/07/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: YES



