New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5001229
TROOPER: Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 03/21/2025 at approximately 1955 hours
LOCATION: Seymour St., Middlebury VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Preseau
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 21, 2025, at approximately 1955 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven barracks made contact with Jeffrey Preseau on Seymour St. in the Town of Middlebury. Preseau had an active arrest warrant out of Addison County and had also violated court ordered conditions that required him to go to court when he was told to.
Preseau was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven barracks for processing. Preseau was issued a citation to appear before Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division on April 7, 2025, at 1230 hours. After processing was complete, Preseau was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility on $200 bail. The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Addison County Sheriff's Department.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 04/07/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: YES
