Extended closures resume as work advances on Canal Road

CANADA, March 21 - Travellers are advised that extended closures are planned on a section of Canal Road on South Pender Island to advance repair work on the road.

Road closures will be in effect daily starting on Monday, March 24, 2025, through to the end of May 2025, with closures lasting as long as four hours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The extended closure window keeps drivers safe and allows the contractor to complete repairs.

Work will be ongoing seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and all efforts will be made to minimize traffic disruptions. Passage for emergency services and other important deliveries will be accommodated through the closure as required.

The road is currently operating under single-lane-alternating traffic configuration, with timed signals at each end of the site, outside of the road closures. Load restrictions may be in place depending on rainfall.

Travellers should plan for delays and travel outside the extended closure windows when possible. Drivers are reminded to drive for the conditions, observe construction zone speed limits, and follow the direction of traffic-control signs and personnel.

Drivers are advised to check DriveBC daily for the most up-to-date information: https://www.drivebc.ca/

Learn More:

More information about the progress of the project can be found here: https://gov.bc.ca/canal-road-dip-slide