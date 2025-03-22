Midwest Auto Shop Redefines Work-Life Balance for Auto Technicians

Steger Service Steger Service - Shop Image Steger Service - Team Photo

A family-owned Missouri shop offers no-weekend schedules, top pay, and relocation support, transforming automotive careers and personal lives.

I’ve been at Steger Service since 1998. We've grown into an 11-lift, high-tech facility, but our commitment to good pay, great benefits, and valuing our team remains stronger than ever.” — Chris Steger

BRENTWOOD, MO, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steger Service in Brentwood, Missouri, announced groundbreaking job opportunities for experienced Automotive Technicians , offering industry-leading pay, a revolutionary no-weekend work policy, and relocation assistance. This initiative addresses the industry's chronic issues of technician burnout and dissatisfaction by prioritizing a supportive, balanced work environment.Traditional automotive shops squeeze technicians into relentless schedules and poor working conditions, often causing burnout and dissatisfaction. Talented professionals routinely sacrifice weekends, personal time, and family moments.Steger Service offers a powerful alternative: No weekends, guaranteed work-life balance, and a supportive, growth-oriented culture in a family-owned environment.Work-Life Balance RevolutionTechnicians enjoy a no-weekend policy, reclaiming precious time to recharge and connect with family. Why it matters: Your career should enrich—not consume—your life." Weekends should belong to our families and friends, not the shop floor," says owner Chris Steger.Industry-Leading Pay & BenefitsTechnicians receive a highly competitive salary of $80K–$110K annually plus performance-based bonuses. Why it matters: Respect for talent demands fair, clear, and outstanding compensation. "Great work deserves great rewards. It's that simple," says Chris Steger.Relocation Assistance ProgramExceptional candidates nationwide can now seamlessly relocate to Missouri with complete support. Why it matters: Skilled technicians deserve opportunities without barriers. "We invest in great people, no matter where they're coming from," affirms Steger.With over 136 glowing Google Reviews (4.7-star rating), Steger Service is widely respected by customers and beloved by employees.Positions at Steger Service are open now, available immediately for experienced automotive technicians who desire balance, respect, and exceptional career conditions."We're redefining what it means to thrive in the automotive repair industry," says Chris Steger, owner of Steger Service. "This is not just a job. It’s a blueprint for living a better life."Interested technicians can apply directly through Indeed, visit stegerservice.com, or call (314) 962-5604 to discuss the future that awaits.Steger Service invites talented automotive technicians to not just change their jobs—but change their lives.ABOUT STEGER SERVICEChoosing Steger Service means choosing a family-owned and operated business that has been a trusted pillar of the St. Louis community since 1960. We pride ourselves on our rich history, commitment to personalized service, and a deep understanding of our customers’ needs. Our longevity is a testament to our dedication to excellence, and our transparent, friendly, and reliable service is what sets us apart. We understand that trust is earned, and we work tirelessly to maintain the confidence our customers place in us, treating each vehicle as if it were our own.Visit our website for more information:

