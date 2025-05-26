Angel Cifuentes & Chris Lawson Reveal Secrets to Hiring Elite Auto Body Techs On The Auto Body Edge Podcast

Chris Lawson, Founder of Technician Find, appears as a guest on The Auto Body Edge Podcast with host Angel Cifuentes.

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking episode of The Auto Body Edge podcast, host Angel Cifuentes sits down with Christopher T. Lawson (Chris), visionary founder of Technician Find, to explore innovative solutions to the auto body industry's most pressing challenge: hiring and retaining top technician talent.The engaging conversation dives deep into Lawson's proven, outside-the-box approach that has helped hundreds of auto shops across the country build dream teams of skilled, motivated technicians. Lawson generously shares his wealth of knowledge, providing concrete examples and actionable tips shop owners can implement immediately to stand out, attract the best, and foster a thriving work culture.Key topics and takeaways from the value-packed interview include:• Why skilled technicians won't be found on job boards (and where to look instead)• The power of showcasing your shop culture to draw in talent• Crafting job listings as compelling marketing pieces rather than dull descriptions• Creative strategies for smaller shops to compete with big brands for top talent• The make-or-break importance of the initial screening call and follow-up process• Recruiting from out of area: relocation incentives and painting an enticing picture"Chris' insights are an absolute game-changer for any shop struggling to find and keep great technicians in today's competitive market," says Cifuentes. "His innovative approach, combined with his contagious passion to help both technicians and shops thrive together, make this an episode not to be missed."The full interview is available now on YouTube: How to Hire Auto Body Techs in 2025 (with Chris Lawson of Technician Find) About Technician FindTechnician Find is the premier recruitment solution provider for independent auto repair shops, dedicated to solving the industrywide technician shortage by helping them hire automotive technicians . By combining cutting-edge marketing techniques, expert coaching, and deep industry insights, Technician Find empowers shop owners to attract, hire, and retain top talent, giving them a crucial competitive advantage.More than just a job board, Technician Find is a true partner in recruitment success. With geotargeted ad placement, compelling custom copy, on-demand training, and a thriving community of industry peers, Technician Find helps locate mechanics for hire by providing shops with the tools, strategies, and support to build elite teams and drive long-term growth.To learn more, visit www.technicianfind.com About Shop Growth SolutionsShop Growth Solutions is a results-driven growth partner for collision repair shops, leveraging over 7 years of expertise to connect clients with highly profitable customers. Through targeted social media and Google ads, customized landing pages, and strategic community engagement, Shop Growth Solutions showcases each shop's unique strengths to attract high-value insurance jobs and drive sustainable growth.The company's comprehensive approach includes proprietary CRM software, ShopBeacon, which empowers shops to effortlessly track leads, streamline follow-ups, and measure marketing ROI. By targeting ready-to-buy customers with compelling ads and calls-to-action, Shop Growth Solutions generates high-quality leads that translate into long-term profitability for their clients.For more information visit: https://shopgrowthsolutions.com/ About The Auto Body Edge PodcastThe Auto Body Edge podcast is the go-to resource for collision repair shop owners seeking bold, actionable strategies to outperform competitors and dominate their market. Hosted by industry insider Angel Cifuentes, each episode delivers tactical insights on high-impact marketing, customer service, estimating, shop operations, and leadership mindsets that drive next-level success.With a no-fluff approach and real-world expertise, The Auto Body Edge equips single-location and multi-shop operators with the tools and knowledge to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape. Tune in to gain the edge needed to accelerate growth, boost profitability, and achieve industry-leading performance.For more information visit: https://www.youtube.com/@TheAutoBodyEdge

How to Hire Auto Body Techs in 2025 (with Chris Lawson of Technician Find)

