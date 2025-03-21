Submit Release


Office of the Governor – Statement – Governor Green Thanks Rep. Ward For His Legacy of Service

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

 

GOVERNOR GREEN THANKS REP. GENE WARD FOR HIS LEGACY OF SERVICE

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 21, 2025

The following statement on the retirement announcement by state Representative and longtime public servant Gene Ward, is attributable to Governor Josh Green, M.D.

“I want to extend my heartfelt wishes for his recovery from the health issues he cited. Gene has always been a fighter, and I know he will approach this chapter with the same strength and determination he has shown throughout his career. Jaime and I join those whose lives he has touched, in keeping Gene and his family in our thoughts. We are grateful for his service and know he has certainly earned this time to focus on his well-being.”

# # #

 

Media Contacts:   
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected] 

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]

